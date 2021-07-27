Paris Hilton Slammed Rumors She's Pregnant, But Babies Are Still In The Cards

Since announcing their engagement in February, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been in the spotlight. With their whirlwind, 8-month-long relationship, fans are excited to see that, this time, it looks like everyone’s favorite hotel heiress and her entrepreneur fiancé are serious about forever. Speculation that the socialist is pregnant swirled on social media, but Paris Hilton’s response to pregnancy rumors cleared things up.

On July 27, during an episode of her This Is Paris podcast, the Simple Life alum, 40, denied that she is pregnant with her and Reum’s first child just yet.

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” she said. She also mentioned that she wanted to wait until after her 2022 wedding to conceive a child. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a name ready, though. If she has a girl, Hilton wants to name her London, but if it’s a boy, she’s not telling just yet.

On Feb. 17, Hilton took to Instagram to announce the couple’s engagement. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” she wrote.

Hilton told the Sunday Times in August 2020 how Kim Kardashian had “inspired” her to freeze her own eggs. “I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married’ mindset.”

During the Jan. 26 interview on The Trend Reporter With Mara podcast, Hilton revealed, “I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”