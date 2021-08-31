This Update On The Palace's Bullying Claims About Meghan Is Telling

Five months after reports surfaced claiming Meghan Markle bullied staffers at Kensington Palace, there’s a major update in the story. ICYMI: In March, reports bubbled up claiming Meghan drove out a personal assistant and left palace staffers feeling “humiliated” while she and Prince Harry were living in the UK. At the time, Meghan’s team vehemently denied the claims, and many royal fans questioned their validity seeing as the Duchess has always preached kindness. Now, the latest update on the palace's bullying accusations against Meghan explains a lot.

The complaint against Meghan was reportedly made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, who previously worked as Meghan and Harry's communications secretary. The claims first came to light via a report from The Times of London, and alleged Meghan reduced royal staffers to tears. Now, new details have revealed that likely never happened. In an updated version of Finding Freedom, the royal biography about Meghan and Harry’s life, it was revealed the staffer rescinded the allegations entirely.

According to Finding Freedom's new epilogue, "sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason [Knauf]'s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When the story from The Times of London first broke, Meghan and Harry made their stance on the situation very clear. A spokesman for the Duchess defended her in an official statement and deemed the info “misleading.”

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Times of London at the time.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesman added.

While Buckingham Palace initially launched an investigation into the claims, it’s unclear where the investigation stands following the staffer’s decision to rescind his claims.