This New Peacock Show Looks Like A Murder-y Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club might be one of the most iconic coming-of-age films ever, but there’s one thing sorely missing from the ‘80s classic: murder! Luckily, it looks like Peacock’s new series, One of Us Is Lying, is going to rectify that. While the new show isn’t actually a remake of The Breakfast Club, there *are* quite a few familiar themes — like the school detention and the group of teens from different social circles thrown together — that’ll make any John Hughes —not to mention true-crime — fan thrilled. From the trailer to the cast and the release date, here’s everything you need to know about Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Erica Saleh, One of Us Is Lying is about a group of five high schoolers who get put in detention together on the first day of school. The catch is, one of them dies while they’re serving their time. The other four students left are not only all suspects, but also, they each have motives for the murder.

Darío Madrona, who created Netflix’s Elite, serves as the show’s executive producer, so chances are, there will be plenty of twists, turns, and perhaps even a few steamy sex scenes in One of Us Is Lying. Based on the trailer alone, this is one show you’ll definitely want to add to your watchlist.

One Of Us Is Lying Trailer

The first trailer dropped on Sept. 13, and it focuses on the first day of school at Bayview High. This is when Simon, one of the five students serving detention, mysteriously dies. From the trailer alone, it’s pretty clear everyone’s got something to hide.

One Of Us Is Lying Cast

The One of Us Is Lying cast is full of new faces and up-and-comers, which means you can watch their stardom rise as the show takes off. Marianly Tejada (The Purge) plays Bronwyn, “The Brain.” Cooper van Grootel plays Nate, “The Criminal.” Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai) plays Addy, “The Beauty.” Chibuikem Uche (The Tomorrow War) plays Cooper, “The Athlete.” And Mark McKenna (Wayne) plays Simon, “The Outcast” and the creator of a scandalous gossip app (XOXO, right?).

Other faces include Jessica McLeod (You Me Her) as Janae, Barrett Carnahan (Cruel Summer) as Jake, and Melissa Collazo (Freaky) as Maeve.

One Of Us Is Lying Plot

While it’s unclear whether the series will follow the exact plot of the novel, the first trailer makes it seem like the general premise will be the same. Whether the endings align, fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can read the novel (and then the sequel, One of Us Is Next) to find out what *might* happen onscreen.

One Of Us Is Lying Release Date

The first three episodes of the series will be released on Oct. 7, while Episodes 4-6 will drop on Oct. 14, and the final two episodes will be release the following Thursday, Oct. 21. That gives you just enough time to read the book so you can compare it to the onscreen adaption later this fall.