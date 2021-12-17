OMEGA X's LOVE ME LIKE Mini-Album Is Dropping So Soon

The rookie K-pop group OMEGA X, who just debuted under Spire Entertainment this past June, is officially making another comeback — and it’ll be here very soon. Get this: In a Dec. 16 teaser video, they announced they’ll be returning with new music in early 2022. The next day, the group unveiled their highly-anticipated comeback schedule, which details all the important dates to look out for in preparation for their comeback. From teaser images and videos to their tracklist and highlight medley, the schedule hints at so much exciting content to come. If you’re a fan, here’s what you need to know about OMEGA X’s upcoming LOVE ME LIKE mini-album before it drops.

OMEGA X, which is made up of 11 members — Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan — made their debut on June 30 with the release of their first mini-album, Vamos. Just a few weeks later, the group made their second comeback with their debut single album, What's Goin' On. Now, OMEGA X is getting ready to release yet another big project. Thankfully, they’ve shared a few details about their upcoming album on social media, so fans know a little about to expect. Here’s what to know about OMEGA X’s LOVE ME LIKE mini-album so far.

What is the release date for OMEGA X’s LOVE ME LIKE mini-album?

The album will drop on Jan. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. KST (that’s 4 a.m. ET).

When can I pre-order OMEGA X’s LOVE ME LIKE mini-album?

Pre-orders for LOVE ME LIKE begin on Monday, Dec. 20. Fans should pay close attention to the group’s social media channels for more pre-order info.

Is there a tracklist for OMEGA X’s LOVE ME LIKE mini-album?

According to the group’s comeback schedule, their tracklist will drop on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Are there any teasers for OMEGA X’s LOVE ME LIKE mini-album?

Yes! On Thursday, Dec. 16, Spire Entertainment released a 20-second teaser video in which a printer produces posters of the members.

Until OMEGA X’s new mini-album drops, fans can stream their single album, What's Goin' On.