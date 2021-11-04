tWhen it comes to the world of entertainment, celebrity doppelgängers have become more popular than ever. From Ariana Grande fans rocking her high ponytails, exaggerated eyeliner, and oversized sweaters to Scarlett Johansson and Taylor Swift lookalikes populating TikTok, it’s no surprise that this time, it’s Olivia Rodrigo’s turn. A TikTok user went viral on Nov. 1 for her undeniable resemblance to the singer, and there’s no doubt she’ll have you thinking you’ve got some serious déjà vu. Olivia Rodrigo had a sweet response for her TikTok doppelgänger, and fans have been losing their minds over it.

The TikTok user, known online as @shelbykandrade, has only posted two videos so far, and the last one is unforgettable for her uncanny resemblance to the pop princess. With last week’s Halloween festivities, Shelby dressed up as – you guessed it – Olivia Rodrigo, which had fans everywhere freaking out at how much the two look alike. The video, which starts off with Shelby sitting around without makeup on and singing along to Rodrigo’s “enough for you,” quickly turns to her channeling her inner Rodrigo. In it, she’s wearing an outfit that resembles the original “good 4 u” ensemble Rodrigo wore in her music video.

While in the post-transition of the clip Shelby looks ridiculously similar to the real Rodrigo, fans are focusing their attention on the part of the video where Shelby isn’t even trying to look like the superstar, even commenting on how similar her mannerisms are to Rodrigo’s. “WHAT you look just like her omfg,” a user commented. “I thought this was Olivia’s secret account. Help,” another wrote. “You’re literally like 2% away from being her identical twin,” commented a third.

The video has been watched over 1.8 million times, and it’s become so viral that even Rodrigo herself has watched it. A day after Shelby posted the clip, Rodrigo commented, “YASSS.” Shelby quickly responded with a starstruck, “OMFG HI.”

So, does this mean Rodrigo approves of Shelby’s resemblance to her? It sure looks like it.