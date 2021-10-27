Olivia Rodrigo Answered Whether Her Next Album Will Be Called 'Sweet'

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour took the world by storm upon its May 21 release, and it was chock full of bops like “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “deja vu.” The pop music newcomer even broke records with her debut, and Sour had the biggest opening week to date on Spotify for an album by a female artist. Fans already can’t wait to see what Rodrigo has up her sleeve with the next record, and there’s been endless speculation the title will be Sweet — a play off the first one. So, do the rumors ring true? Olivia Rodrigo addressed whether her next album will be Sweet during a new interview.

Rodrigo sat down for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on Oct. 26 where they talked about her whirlwind success, childhood memories, and more. But the real kicker came when Kimmel asked about the title of her sophomore album, which has yet to be announced.

“Now, I wonder. Will this lead to the title of your next album?” he asked. “Have you thought about it? People are speculating... maybe Sweet? or Salty?” Well, Rodrigo gave a bit of a cryptic answer, but she definitely didn’t deny the theory. “I don’t know, it’s my little secret. I’m still kind of working on the rest,” she said.

You can watch Rodrigo’s chat with Kimmel below. She addresses the album title speculation at the 7:10 mark.

The pop star also spoke out about her songwriting process, and why music is especially meaningful to her.

“I think songwriting is a great medium to express emotion and things that aren’t really fun to talk about. It’s like a therapeutic way to talk about things that are uncomfortable,” she told Kimmel. As for why her songs are so sad? “I think you can be a happy person and still be upset sometimes,” she said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Rodrigo and fans are still basking in the glory of Sour for now, so only time will tell what her follow-up album will entail.