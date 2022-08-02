J. Lo's Ex-Husband Doesn't Think Bennifer's Marriage Will Last

Not everyone is celebrating Jennifer Lopez’s long-awaited marriage to Ben Affleck. On July 16, Lopez and Affleck quietly tied the knot in Las Vegas. While most of her fans rejoiced over Bennifer’s reunion, Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa expressed some doubts about the newlyweds, and his quote about Lopez’s marriage to Affleck is pretty shady.

On July 30, Noa shared his opinion on the wedding, and he didn’t exactly hold back how he was feeling. “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” he told the Daily Mail, adding, “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

According to Noa, the rise of Lopez’s career was tough on their relationship. “We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar,” he said. “For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.”

Noa was Lopez’s first husband. The two met early in the pop star’s career, when Noa was a waiter and aspiring actor. They married in February 1997, but split up nearly a year later in January 1998.

This isn’t the first time there has been drama between Lopez and Noa following their split. In 2007 Lopez won over half a million dollars in a breech of contract lawsuit against Noa. The lawsuit forbade him from publishing a tell-all book after a previous settlement prevented him from releasing private information about Lopez. In 2012, she won another lawsuit against Noa after he attempted to make a Telumundo film about his marriage to the singer.

Lopez wasn’t that impressed by their union. “I've been married three times. And once was nine months, and once was 11 months. So I don't really count those," she said in a June 2019 interview with Today. “I was very young the first two times I tried to get married.”

She continued, "It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely, but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so, I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It’s a bad reason to get married, not the right reason, it’s the wrong one. The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."

Luckily for J. Lo, she did just that. Lopez met Affleck on the set of their film Gigli in 2001 and got engaged the following year. Unfortunately, things weren’t as rosy as her 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. They called off the wedding days before it was set to take place in September 2003. Four months later in January 2004, they called off their engagement entirely. In 2021, nearly two decades after the pair called it quits, they reunited.

Considering J. Lo seems to be in happily wedded bliss, I doubt she’s even been paying much attention to what Noa has to say.