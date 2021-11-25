North West And Penelope Disick Teamed Up For The Cutest TikTok Collab

In the time that’s transpired since the Kardashian-Jenner household’s initial rise to fame, they’ve continued to give fans something to talk about. Since the premiere of their much beloved reality TV series KUWTK back in 2007, the clan has only gotten bigger (and better). In fact, the second generation of this dynasty is proving themselves to be just as entertaining to watch as their parents. When you see how adorable this TikTok collaboration between North West and Penelope Disick is, you might even be convinced that charisma simply runs in the family.

In the clip, which was shared by Kourtney Kardashian on Wednesday, Nov. 24, it’s clear that Penelope and North are more than just cousins; they’re also total BFFs. The pair can be seen lip-syncing to the song “Meet Me At Our Spot,” blessing the TikTok universe with their vivacious energy. This tune was included in the 2020 album THE ANXIETY, which was also a collaboration between Tyler Cole and Willow Smith. Both of the artists are frequent collaborators with Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, so it makes sense Penelope and North would be jamming out to the moody track.

Their dance moves are too adorable for words, prompting one user to leave a comment saying they are “literally little versions of their mothers”. Clearly, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are definitely passing on their fun-loving spirit to their kids, and this dynamic duo is making Thanksgiving that much more interesting.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This is not the first time cousins Nori and Poosh have collaborated on a project. In fact, the pair joined forces in a business venture over the summer when they set up their very own lemonade stand. According to E!, their menu included a fresh glass of lemonade for $3 and an array of handmade bracelets ranging from $10 to $20. Their burgeoning business has been in session since at least 2016, bringing joy to their neighborhood with their spunky customer service and entrepreneurial spirit.

Between their ability to run a business at such a young age and leave thousands of TikTok users entertained, it’s clear that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is thriving as always. Who knows? In the not-so-distant future, it might even be North and Penelope leading the charge. With the guidance of their PR genius of a grandmother, Kris Jenner, the sky is truly the limit.