Nobody Wants This is getting trolled online for its not-so-subtle product placement in Season 2. The hit show’s sophomore season started streaming on Netflix on Oct. 23. Throughout the 10 episodes, Noah (played by Adam Brody) and Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) navigated plenty of relationship hurdles and questions about their long-term compatibility. However, there was one thing that was never in doubt: Joanne’s loyalty to her Estée Lauder night serum.

Throughout the show, Bell’s character was constantly shown applying the nighttime formula. In one scene, she started putting it on while FaceTiming her sister, despite the fact that it was daytime and she was already wearing a full face of makeup. Per the product page on Estée Lauder’s website, the formula actually can be used night and day, but it’s meant to be applied on a clean face, pre-moisturizer.

Fans on TikTok and X were quick to point out the obvious product placement, specifically how the daytime application of a Night Repair serum felt completely disjointed from the storyline — one even commented that it felt like an ad.

Bell herself has a partnership with Estée Lauder, and she’s shared an actual ad for the brand — specifically, that same night serum — on social media.

Netflix

This is not the only moment from Season 2 that gave fans pause. Viewers also pointed out an error in a scene between Noah and Rabbi Neil (played by Seth Rogen). During one conversation, Neil told Noah, “I saw the sermon you gave Tu BiShvat at Temple Chai a few years back. It changed the way I mourn. I was mourning all wrong.”

However, Jewish viewers pointed out that Neil’s words did not make sense — Tu BiShvat is a minor Jewish celebration of trees and ecology. The holiday has nothing to do with grief and mourning. Tisha b’Av, on the other hand, is a prominent Jewish fast day, meant to be a day of mourning that commemorates two tragedies in Jewish history — this is likely the holiday that Neil meant to reference.