Nikki Glaser Explains Why She Encourages Her Boyfriend To Cheat On Her

Nikki Glaser has a simple way to side-step the biggest relationship obstacle of all: by not caring about it. The comedian spoke about the terms of her open relationship of over a decade, revealing that not only is she unbothered when her boyfriend sleeps with other women, she actually finds it spices things up in their bedroom.

Glaser, who’s been dating her partner Chris Convy since 2013, said that they first became interested in opening up their relationship when Glaser realized how much his stories about former flings turned her on. “I would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together,” Glaser said on the April 8 episode of Call Her Daddy. “Like, 'How did you first know you liked each other?' I loved that. It would make me horny to think about him doing that with other girls. So, I'd ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, all the details about it and it would really be like a foreplay for me. I would get revved up talking about it."

But when those stories dried up (“it wasn't as exciting anymore because I was getting the same stuff,” as Glaser put it), she encouraged her man to make some more sexy memories that he could share with her. “I don’t care if my boyfriend f*cks another girl. I’m cool with it, cheat on me,” Glaser said. “I don’t care if a guy has a sexual connection with a girl and like he was to use protection and just have sex with her for a night. I literally wouldn’t care if my husband did that. I don’t know why.”

However, she does draw the line somewhere: “If he were to watch The Wire with her or do crosswords puzzles, or send memes and stuff, I'd be like, ‘What the f*ck are you doing? That's our thing,’” Glaser said. “Emotional cheating would hurt me.”

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The comedian reasoned her “competitive nature” may be part of the allure: “I want a guy who other girls want.” She also noted that the lack of sexual barriers has been especially refreshing as the couple grew older together. “There’s been interesting things that have been really fun for me to hear about and experience and fun for him too because, you know, you get older,” Glaser said. “He’s 45 and I’m like, ‘Get out there, get some, know that you’re a sexual being again.’ Sometimes I’m too busy to be really sexy, so I’m like, ‘Go out and get some attention.’”

Though Convy is free to sleep with whoever he pleases, Glaser is strictly monogamous. “That is not a two-way street,” she said. “I'm not someone who likes to hook up when I'm in a relationship. I don't really care about that. But I don't care if someone else were to. In fact, I kind of like it.”