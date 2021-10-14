Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj released their new collaboration titled “Boyz” on Oct. 7, and at first, fans thought it was the ultimate bop. However, after seeing the music video, the attitude towards Nelson’s debut solo single quickly changed, and it’s now caught flack for what many are calling Blackfishing. Everyone from fans to her former bandmates have criticized the video, but there is one person who is on Nelson’s side. Nicki Minaj defended Jesy Nelson against Blackfishing accusations, and it wasn’t a popular choice.

Blaskfishing is defined as the phenomenon of non-Black influencers and public figures using bronzer, tanning, Photoshop, or even cosmetic surgery to change their looks to appear Black or mixed race. In the “Boyz” visual, Nelson appeared very tan as she stood next to Minaj, a black woman, and their skin tones were noticeably similar. Not only did Twitter erupt with criticism, but Nelson’s former bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, allegedly ‘liked’ a shady post about the scandal.

As for Minaj, she doesn’t think the hate Nelson is seeing online is warranted.

"There's a lot of women out here in the United States that tan, get bigger lips,” Minaj said on Instagram live. “I wear straight blonde hair when I want to." Minaj then added Nelson’s bandmate is “calling her out” due to a "personal vendetta" against her. "Don't wait a decade after you've made millions with the person,” the rapper added.

Nelson also defended herself during the Instagram live. "When I was in Little Mix, I just wanted to be accepted so I changed the way I dressed, I tried to go on stupid diets, did everything I could to be accepted,” she said. “I just wasn’t being true to myself and I needed to take myself out of that situation, because at the end of the day, Nicki, you live once, and you’ve gotta do what makes you happy."

Previously, Nelson told Vulture, "I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on. I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t."

You can see the “Boyz” video for yourself below.

The “Boyz” video didn’t mark the first time Nelson accused of Blackfishing, but it did mark the first time inciting drama that seemingly has no end. Nelson was unfollowed by all of her former Little Mix bandmates, and they don’t seem to be on speaking terms. As she embarks on her solo career, Nelson is on shaky grounds with some fans, but she’s got all the support in the world from her “Boyz” co-star.