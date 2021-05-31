Patrick Star is making his return to Bikini Bottom. After two decades as SpongeBob SquarePants’ sidekick, Patrick is getting his very own television show. Yep, the beloved pink starfish will be getting the spotlight this summer, and on May 31, Nickelodeon gave fans a sneak peak at what they can expect. Nickelodeon's Patrick Star Show trailer will have you so hype.

Nickelodeon first announced the 13-episode series starring Patrick in March and fans of the animated show were over the moon. Bill Fagerbakke (who voiced Patrick in the original series) will return to voice Patrick once again, and will take SpongeBob fans back in time. The series will serve as the prequel to the original show, and will show a young Patrick living at home with his family where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood.

In the first trailer, Patrick seems to have adopted his usual silly behaviors. The 30-second clip featured lots of giggles, mispronounced words, and cameos from the OG SpongeBob cast. Don’t worry, Patrick may be the star, but Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, and SpongeBob are all still part of the cast.

You can see the trailer for The Patrick Star Show below.

When, exactly, can fans expect to see this masterpiece hit their TVs? The Patrick Star Show is slated to premiere this July, per Nickelodeon. Oh, and there will be plenty of nostalgic moments sprinkled throughout. Not only are SpongeBob and Squidward making their return, but they will also be voice by their original narrators. The spinoff will feature the voices of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

The network shared more info about what fans can expect in an official press release.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

With The Patrick Star Show, Patrick is becoming the star he was always destined to be.