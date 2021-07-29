All The New Music Dropping In August Could Be Songs Of The Summer

Summer is in full swing, and many of the top contenders for “song of the summer” have already hit streaming services. But — the best is yet to come. August is chock full of highly-anticipated music releases, and one of these artists dropping new music in August just might bless us with the bop of the summer.

Summer is usually the time artists released their most high-energy, pumped-up anthems. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” has been a fan-favorite all summer long. Saweetie’s “Best Friend” (also featuring Doja Cat) has been a contender for song of the season as well. Let us not forget about Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” which completely commanded airwaves upon its March 2021 release.

These songs are hard to top, yes, but summer isn’t over yet! The artists releasing music in August are heating things up before warm weather months come to a close. Some of these album releases are an especially important milestone as they mark a return to the scene for the first time since the pandemic. Other artists, such as Kanye West, have had fans anxiously awaiting new music after months of teasing. Basically, these new songs and album releases are not to be missed.

Week of Aug. 6, 2021

This month, it’s West’s world and we’re all just living in it. After pushing his album release date back from July 23 to Aug. 6, Ye’s fans are beyond ready to hear what his tenth studio album, Donda, has to offer.

Aug. 6 — Kanye West, Donda

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Week of Aug. 13, 2021

5 Seconds of Summer fans will be thrilled to know Luke Hemmings is finally releasing his debut album. When Facing The Things We Turn Away From is due out at the end of the week. Highly-anticipated records from The Killers and Dan + Shay are slated to arrive the same day.

Aug. 13 — Dan + Shay, Good Things

Aug. 13 — The Killers, Pressure Machine

Aug. 13 —Luke Hemmings (Five Seconds of Summer), When Facing The Things We Turn Away From

Week of Aug. 20, 2021

TXT is releasing a repackaged album on Aug. 17, and MOAs have been counting down the days on social media. Oh, and after literal years of anticipation, Lorde’s third studio album is arriving this week.

Aug. 17 — Tomorrow X Together, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

Aug. 20 — Lorde, Solar Power

Week of Aug. 27, 2021

The end of the month marks one of the most exciting album releases of the summer for pop music fans. Halsey’s If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power hits streaming services at midnight on Aug. 27.

Aug. 27 — Halsey, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Aug. 27 - Chvrches, Screen Violence

TBA & Rumored Releases

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram live on July 5 to announce he would be releasing new music in August. While the details were vague, fans are looking forward to new tunes from the rapper turned rock star at some point this month.

TBA — Machine Gun Kelly