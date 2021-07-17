6 Questions Never Have I Ever Season 2 Left Unanswered

Never Have I Ever is finally back, and Season 2 continued turning Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her loved ones’ lives upside down in sometimes-dramatic, sometimes-emotional, generally hilarious ways. The season left things off on a pretty satisfying note, while teasing plenty of high school hijinks and relationship drama ahead. But there are still plenty of loose threads, and to pass the time until a potential Season 3, lets run down the Never Have I Ever Season 2 questions that need answers ASAP.

Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 2 follow. This season was truly a wild ride, as Devi tried to make her way in the world after her dad’s death and be a better person while constantly fending off her impulsive tendencies. Although her love triangle with Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) crashed and burned early on, the feelings they all shared grew even stronger and more complicated throughout the season. Things got even more complicated when new student Aneesa (Megan Suri) became friends with Devi but soon got involved with Ben.

To top things off, Devi’s best friends and family were also dealing with changes that ranged from whether or not to move back to India to how to balance a girlfriend and a very important robot. Things mostly came to a head in the season finale, but not everything was resolved. Let’s break it down.

Netflix

1. Will Devi and Paxton’s relationship last?

Although Devi spent most of Season 2 dealing with (and sometimes causing) plenty of romantic drama, the finale ended with her and Paxton officially entering into a public relationship at their school’s winter dance. But romances can change and fall apart quickly on this show. I mean, the duo were at odds most of the episode, stemming from Devi two-timing Paxton with Ben. I’d love for them to prove me wrong, but if Never Have I Ever returns for Season 3, things could get rocky for these two lovebirds.

2. Will Ben and Aneesa stay together?

After accidentally spreading a nasty rumor about her new friend Aneesa upon assuming that she and Devi’s ex-boyfriend Ben were hooking up, the two girls managed to make up and form a tight friendship. Even as Aneesa and Ben began dating for real, Devi convinced herself that Ben often annoyed her and things had worked out for the best. But Ben and Devi shared a sweet moment in the school bathroom after Ben insisted Paxton didn’t deserve her, and he seemed pretty jealous when Devi and Paxton walked into the dance hand-in-hand. Is everyone’s favorite love square going to get even more dramatic, or will Ben and Aneesa keep going strong?

3. Will Kamala go through with her arranged marriage?

While Devi’s older cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) was resistant to the idea of an arranged marriage in Season 1, she was secretly, casually dating her unofficial fiancé Prashant (Rushi Kota) after genuine sparks flew between them. But as Season 2 went on, Kamala worried they weren’t such a great match after all, especially as she slowly developed a crush on Devi’s teacher Mr. K (Utkarsh Ambudkar). So, at a family dinner where Prashant was definitely about to propose, Kamala snuck out of the house and went to go hang out with Mr. K at the school dance. It looks like there’s another love triangle in store for the Vishwakumar family.

4. Will Paxton get into college?

Netflix

After Paxton was injured at Devi’s house party early in Season 2, his lacrosse scholarship went down the drain and he was forced to deal with the fact that his grades weren’t good enough to get him into college. He initially insisted Devi do his homework as payback for cheating on him, but ultimately took it upon himself to become a better student. By the time the Season 2 finale rolled around, Paxton’s college admissions counselor said if he kept it up, he would have his pick of multiple colleges. Hopefully something doesn’t happen in a potential Season 3 that will keep him from scoring the school of his dreams, but in Never Have I Ever, anything could go down.

5. What’s the deal with Eleanor and Trent?

Eleanor dumped her first-ever boyfriend to date fellow actor and former child star Malcolm, but he turned out to be an overbearing jerk who broke up with her over text. So she and Devi attended the winter dance solo, but that all changed when Paxton’s best friend and himbo extraordinaire Trent (Benjamin Norris) asked her to dance. Devi refers to Eleanor as her “most dramatic friend” and Trent is extremely laid-back, so maybe opposites attract? It will be interesting to see how this pairing pans out.

6. Have we really seen the last of Dr. Jackson?

Devi’s mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) dealt with her own share of romantic drama when she and rival dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson (Common) became drawn to each other and even tried out dating. Nalini ultimately decided she probably wouldn’t be ready to date again for a few years, and they shared one last kiss. Sure, Common is a busy guy who may have only signed on for one season, but there’s clearly still tension between these two that can and should be resolved.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.