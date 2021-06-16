Between Bridgerton on Netflix and Sanditon on PBS, the regency period has become hot material for adaptation. Netflix is currently doubling down on the era. It’s already got Persuasion, a period piece film doing a direct retelling of the Jane Austen novel. But its newest adaptation is going the Clueless route, rewriting Pride and Prejudice for the modern era in The Netherfield Girls. But the first Netherfield Girls casting news suggests that the new adaptation will be a lot more teen-oriented than one might think.

While Bridgerton may be set in the 1810s, Jane Austen’s novels are the contemporaneous version, paving the way for modern women writers. At once a scathing satire of the social mores of the time, the novels are complex, while masquerading as romantic comedies. Nowadays, the social satire doesn’t always make it into the films; modernized remakes will replace it with gentle poking fun at the current era. (Think Clueless taking Austen’s Emma and turning it into an ultra-90s styling and takedown of high school life.)

The Netherfield Girls is taking that route, marketing itself as a rom-com, a genre that does gangbusters on Netflix even without the literary pedigree. And it’s banking on one of Netflix’s breakout stars to play the Lizzie Bennet role, with Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the lead.

Here’s everything fans need to know about the new film:

The Netherfield Girls Cast

As Variety first reported, Netflix picked up the new adaptation in June of 2021, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attached to star. But unlike the forthcoming Persuasion (also at Netflix), which was announced and then immediately went into production, The Netherfield Girls has not yet moved into that process.

Fans will have to keep an eye out to see who ends up as her Darcy (and her Collins). But knowing Netflix’s tendency to hire actors it’s used before in other series, hopefully, they’ll both be boys we’ve loved before.

The Netherfield Girls Plot

Like other adaptations before it, The Netherfield Girls will loosely follow the Pride and Prejudice plot. For those who haven’t read the Jane Austen classic, it follows the story of the Bennet family, who have five daughters. Unfortunately, their estate is entailed, which means the house and fortune must go to the nearest male relative. In short, at least one of the Bennet sisters (in order: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, or Lydia) needs to marry rich to support the whole family.

As the second eldest, Lizzie is under less pressure to marry super well, especially since Jane has fallen in love with the very wealthy Mr. Bingley and has her sights set on a match when they travel to Netherfield Park. Lizzie instead finds herself caught between Bingley’s friend, the infuriating Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, and Mr. Collins, who is not super wealthy but makes enough that she would be comfortable. Darcy, meanwhile, realizes he’s fallen in love with Lizzie, while she has decided, rather hastily, that he is a pompous jerk who she wants nothing to do with.

As Lady Whistledown would say, Dear Reader, it is the most glorious romantic setup ever.

The Netherfield Girls Trailer

There’s no trailer as of yet for The Netherfield Girls or even first look pictures. Fans will have to wait.

The Netherfield Girls Release Date

There’s no release date for The Netherfield Girls. But considering Netflix’s drive to release a triple-digit number of movies per year and the tendency to do year-long lead times on projects, fans can probably expect the film to arrive in 2022.