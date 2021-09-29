Netflix's Midnight Mass Soundtrack Will Make You Feel All The Things

There’s a lot to be spooked by while watching Netflix’s latest horror series Midnight Mass. The secluded island community, religious fanaticism, and supernatural twists create a truly creepy tone that’s sure to send chills up your spine. But probably the biggest part of the show’s haunting vibe is the music. From Neil Diamond ditties to unnerving church hymns, the new series is scored by tracks that can change the whole mood in an instant. If you’re looking for some tunes to help get you in the right headspace for spooky season, look no further than all the songs on Netflix’s Midnight Mass soundtrack.

In keeping with his religious theme, church hymns play a big part in the seven episodes of Midnight Mass. The score for the new series marks the latest collaboration between showrunner Mike Flanagan and composing duo The Newton Brothers, who previously composed the score for both seasons of Flanagan’s other Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. This time around, the music leaned into the creepiness of religious standards, putting a dark spin on songs like “Were You There?” and “Holy Holy Holy.”

It’s not all hymns, though. The series also features several beloved rock songs to help illustrate the lighter side of life on Crockett Island. The people of the Crock Pot must be huge Neil Diamond fans, because his music is largely featured in the show, most notably when Ed Flynn puts on “Holly Holy” to dance with his wife Annie in their living room. The Crock Pot Luck in Episode 2 also delivers some fun musical moments with a live band that covers some classic rock songs. The full list of non-hymnal music featured in Midnight Mass is below:

“And The Grass Won't Pay No Mind” by Neil Diamond

“Italian Holiday” by Pietro Paletti

“Soolaimon” by Neil Diamond

“Saturday Morning” by Tom Chapin

“Democracy” by Leonard Cohen (covered by band at Crock Pot Luck)

“Bartender” by Dave Matthews Band (covered by band at Crock Pot Luck)

“If You Could Read My Mind” by Gordon Lightfoot (covered by band at Crock Pot Luck)

“Holly Holy” by Neil Diamond

The bulk of the music in the show is readily available on Spotify already. The Newton Brothers uploaded the full soundtrack of hymns and instrumentals featured throughout Midnight Mass to Spotify, so you can relive the eerie vibes whenever you want.

Midnight Mass is now streaming on Netflix.