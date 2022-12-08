The Harry & Meghan Soundtrack Captures Their Love Story Perfectly

Most documentaries are not hotbeds of music, but Harry & Meghan isn’t your typical docuseries. Produced by their own Archewell Productions, the two-part series is closer to autobiography than a dispassionate look at their lives from research and clips. It’s also an ingenious piece of marketing; they themselves admit in the opening episode this is them taking control of the narrative and retelling their story. The songs on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries are in service of that tale, emphasizing the couple’s love story.

Music comes up early in the documentary, as Harry and Meghan watch a clip of Meghan being interviewed in October 2015, less than a year before their famous blind date. The point of the clip is that Meghan has no opinion on the royal family and has to be fed an answer when asked which U.K. prince she would date. But included in that clip is Meghan waxing poetic about Nina Simone’s “How It Feels To Be Free,” an ironic choice, considering how soon she would be trapped in the U.K. family’s lifestyle of living in a gilded glass box for the world to observe.

Though Nina Simone’s song does not play in the docuseries’ first episode, it’s a jumping-off point for the songs that follow, many of which emphasize the story as it unfolds.

Here are all the songs on the Harry & Meghan soundtrack from Volume 1.

Harry & Meghan Volume 1, Episode 1

“Stop! (Don’t Worry About It)” by Lonette

“Anything Goes” by Helen Merrill

“I’m in the Mood for Love” by Julie London feat. Berney Kessel & Ray Leatherwood

“Seven Variations on ‘God Save The King’ C Major, WoO 78” by Ludwig van Beethoven

“Psalm 22: I Was Glad” by John Parry

“Vivat Regina” by Jean Mouton

“Final Song” by MØ

“You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Harry & Meghan Volume 1, Episode 2

“Groove Is In The Heart” by Dee-Light

“Heigh Ho” by Frank Churchill & Larry Morey

“Tightrope” by Janelle Monae feat. Big Boi

“It’s Your Thing” by Mongo Santamaria

“Exactly Like You” by Nina Simone

“Pledging My Love” by Erma Franklin

Harry & Meghan Volume 1, Episode 3

“God Save The Queen” by John Bull

“Bennie & the Jets” by Elton John

“Go Tell It On The Mountain” by David Starck

“Stand By Me” by Ortis Redding

Harry & Meghan Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 will arrive on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will continue to update as episodes are released.