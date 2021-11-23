Here's How To Win A Lifetime Subscription To Netflix This Thanksgiving

Netflix is reaching its 25 birthday as the clock ticks down to 2022. The company has changed a lot since the 1990s, when it was initially a DVD-by-mail operation. A decade later, it launched a companion streaming service, and in 2013 it began making original series, building one of the biggest streaming fandoms around. Now in 2021, it’s taking the time to thank those fans with its first-ever “Fansgiving” giveaway. Here’s how to enter Netflix’s 2021 Fansgiving sweepstakes for a chance to win props from several hit shows and the grand prize: a lifetime subscription.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23, and running through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, Fansgiving is a week-long event giving back to the loyal fans who have helped make Netflix originals a cultural phenomenon in the entertainment landscape. Those gifts include everything from prop replicas from some of the show’s most beloved and famous series, VIP exclusive experiences, and of course, that grand prize of free Netflix for life.

But Fansgiving is not all giveaways and sweepstakes. It’s about celebrating the Netflix fandom in all its various forms. The streaming giant will also take to social media all across the internet and highlight the most impressive super fandoms, celebrating those “who go above and beyond” in their love for Netflix’s shows.

So, what prop replicas can fans look forward to being auctioned off? There are 23 limited edition pieces from seven major shows: Bridgerton, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Lost in Space, Sex Education, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and The Witcher.

From Bridgerton, Netflix will give away one portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Hastings and three of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers. La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) has a pair of Bank of Spain models, three stolen Dali mask faux gold bars, and three paintings of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin. Lost in Space is contributing professor Maureen Robinson’s spacesuit; Sex Education will feature three Maeve Wiley’s Moordale Secondary School lockers, three copies of Dr. Jean Milburn’s vagina art, and three Anna’s Happy Place doormats.

Squid Game is giving away the doll. There will be two “red light, green light” dolls, to be exact. Plus, three contestant gift box caskets and three dalgona game shapes sets. Stranger Things is a little less creepy, with three of Max’s Madrid skateboards, three of Mike’s Schwinn Sting-Ray bikes, and three “Welcome to Hawkins” signs. And finally, The Witcher brings three Princess Cirilla’s blue cloaks, three of Geralt of Rivia’s wolf medallions, and three of Jaskier’s lutes.

Netflix

The VIP experiences are pretty awesome. There’s an Emily in Paris experience tied to the upcoming Season 2 premiere. There are also three VIP experience trips: one to the Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) experience, one for the Bridgerton’s “A Queen’s Ball” experience, and one for the Stranger Things experience.

But of course, the biggest prize of all is a lifetime membership to Netflix, saving fans $15.99 a month for the rest of their lives. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting the Netflix Prop Drop website.

The sweepstakes run from Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 a.m. PT and closes Friday, Nov. 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Netflix will begin announcing winners on Tuesday, Nov. 30.