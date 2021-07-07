NCT 127 Shared The Sweetest Anniversary Selfies That Have NTCzens In Their Feels

NCTzens have good reason to celebrate! July 7th, 2021, marked the fifth anniversary of NCT 127’s debut in 2016, and the boys were feeling mighty sentimental on their big day. Nine members — Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan — took part in an online fan meeting and announced some huge news that’ll make fans freak out. And NCT 127's 5th-anniversary tweets were just the cherry on top of an eventful day.

NCTzens excitedly tuned into the boys Beyond LIVE online fan meeting to participate in NCT 127’s anniversary celebrations, which included the boys’ trademark banter, some exciting games, and performances, of course. But the best part was the surprise announcement the boys made: They’re dropping their next full-length studio album in September. The new album will be their first release since their February 2021 EP, Loveholic. While the members remained tight-lipped on the title of the forthcoming release, just the fact that new music is coming was enough to get fans hype.

In addition to their Beyond LIVE fan meeting, the members posted the sweetest selfies on Twitter to get NCTzen hearts swooning even further. Each member fittingly held up five fingers to commemorate their 5th anniversary.

Apart from tuning in for the anniversary festivities, NCTzens celebrated the big day by tweeting their messages of love and support to their members using the hashtag #5th_anniversary_NCT127.

NCTzens are so proud of how far their faves have come, and they’re even more excited to see how much further they go!