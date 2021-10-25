Channel Naomi Osaka At The Met Gala With This Last-Minute Halloween Look

The fashion was bigger and better than ever at the 2021 Met Gala, but a true few stood out more than the rest. Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman were co-chairs for this year’s event, and they both looked beyond stunning on the red carpet. Osaka turned up to the fashion event of the year in an eye-catching ensemble that had everyone talking. And whether you’re a tennis fan or not, you can channel her unparalleled style with this last-minute Halloween costume inspired by her Met Gala look.

Louis Vuitton dressed Osaka for her big night at the Met, and her look was a powerful ode to her heritage. Osaka, who proudly comes from Japanese and Haitian roots, wore an outfit that paid tribute to both. As Osaka told Keke Palmer on the red carpet, her bright red belt was a nod to Japan, while the purple and blue hues on her dress paid tribute to her Caribbean roots.

The gorgeous look was designed with the help of Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière and Osaka’s own sister, Mari Osaka. But since most of us don’t have a prestigious fashion house designing clothes for us (sigh), here’s how to recreate the look at home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The most crucial part of this costume is incorporating the vibrant colors of the Caribbean into your dress. After all, that was where the designer took his inspiration from. This Satin Abstract Wash Slip Dress ($25, Forever 21) includes a myriad of blue, purple, and pink hues, just like Osaka’s dress.

Then, toss on a long ruffled cape just as she did. This BLESSUME Victorian Ruffles Bustle Cape ($27, Amazon) should work well.

You’ll want to include a red belt as an ode to Osaka’s native Japan. This Women’s Fashionable Bowknot Wide Belt ($22, Amazon) is the perfect addition.

The real attention-grabber from Osaka’s costume? Her hair. The tennis champ quite literally defied gravity with her hair, which she wore slicked out to each side of her head with presumably a lot of hair gel. You’ll also want to spread red sparkly gems into your ‘do, just like Osaka did. You’re sure to win all the contests with this look.