That Ms. Marvel Finale Mid-Credits Scene, Explained

From its premiere, Ms. Marvel has been a show about the importance of finding yourself and your family, both the one you were born to and the one you surround yourself with. The series finale did not just see Kamala step up into her superhero persona; it included her entire family in taking her there, from her mother making her iconic costume to her father inspiring her moniker. But the Ms. Marvel finale mid-credits scene took Kamala someplace new — and set the stage for her next adventure.

Warning: Spoilers for Ms. Marvel’s finale follow. After Episode 5’s time travel experience in which Kamala saved her own grandmother, she returned to the present ready to be the superhero she knows she is inside. Hilariously, her announcement to her family is met with a bit of sad trombone, as the family gossip mill already got there first. But it’s OK, as mom Muneeba has made her a suitable costume, and dad Yusuf reminds her the name “Kamala” is Urdu for “Marvel,” meaning she has the same name as Carol Danvers, and inspiring her to call herself “Ms. Marvel.” Even her brother Aamir winds up helping, as their mom sends him along to keep an eye on her superpowered sister and provide backup if necessary.

But although Kamala triumphs over the DODC and is home in time for supper, she’s not out of the woods yet. Fans who sat through the first half of the Ms. Marvel credits were rewarded with a bonus scene that begins when Kamala is sent upstairs to finish her homework.

Marvel Studios

When Kamala flops back on her bed instead of doing her science homework, her bangle springs to life and starts humming. Kamala raises her wrist, looks at it, perplexed, and stands up. Before she can do anything else, she is suddenly sucked away, like she’s been transported somewhere else, exiting through her closet door. (Literally through her closet door; it’s smashed to bits.) In her place, out steps Captain Marvel herself, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who stares around this shrine to her superhero self in total bewilderment for a second. Then she murmurs, “Ohhhhh, no. No, no, no, no-no-no,” and races from the room.

So, what does it mean? For those worried this is a Freaky Friday situation, it doesn’t immediately seem like they swapped bodies. (One would think there’d be a shot of Brie Larson looking in the mirror and gasping in shock if that were the case.) However, this exchange either of bodies or places sets up The Marvels, which the original WandaVision finale post-credit scene also linked to, with Monica Rambeau, aka Photon, being summoned by the Skrulls.

If the two did switch places, where did Captain Marvel come from? More importantly, where did Ms. Marvel go? Is she in the middle of a fight Captain Marvel started, and now has to finish? Either way, it seems like Carol will be dealing with Kamala’s parents, and if Vegas is taking odds on who will get the best of that altercation, I’m Team Muneeba for life.

All episodes of Ms. Marvel are streaming on Disney+. The Marvels is currently slated to debut in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.