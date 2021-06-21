More Marvel Prequels Could Be Coming After Black Widow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exists in a different timeline than our current one, known as Earth-199999. But that timeline is close to our own, and most of the films are set in the present day. For example, Iron Man, where Tony Stark emerges as the titular hero, happens in 2008, the same year it was released, seven years into the U.S. war with Iraq. Only a scant few have taken place in the past, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel. But more Marvel prequels could happen post-Black Widow as the franchise considers what opportunities there are to fill in past events.

Black Widow’s status as a prequel is slightly different than previous MCU period pieces. Unlike Captains America or Marvel, this film is post-Tony Stark’s emergence as Iron Man. So it is technically a “prequel” in that it is set five years previously and features a character who is deceased in the present-day Marvel world. But it is also a film set in Phase 3, the heart of the already established Marvel timeline, between events that were “present-day” at the time of their release.

This makes Black Widow feel like a film that missed its original window of opportunity for some fans. Marvel should have been willing to release a movie starring a female superhero back in 2016 when the events of the film are set.

But according to Kevin Feige, it’s the first of what could be several films where the MCU backtracks to fill in character’s stories left by the wayside.

Speaking at the Black Widow press conference, Feige told a reporter for /Film the new movie’s look back was only one of several possibilities. The MCU is considering seeding in recent-past-set prequels for other characters as the franchise pushes into Phase 5. “Certainly, this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha,” Feige admitted. “But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”

As Feige explained, such films will depend on how those stories of the past further the plot development for the MCU’s future. In the case of Black Widow, the goal is to fill in a particular period the franchise skipped. “We very specifically knew there was a large period of her life that we didn’t know about, not just her childhood, but this period of time between Civil War and Infinity War,” Feige said. “And that period, we felt it was a right to creatively focus on being able to discover more about our past and more about our present. And… give a hint at the legacy in the future.”

Who else could have their past explored? There are certainly a lot of options as the MCU expands. Some of those stories may also wind up as Disney+ series, as the MCU takes advantage of the platform to dive into the stories of characters who started as sidekicks or secondary heroes and villains. But fans shouldn’t discount the big screen as places to tell these stories either.

Black Widow arrives in theatres and Disney+ on Friday, July 9, 2021.