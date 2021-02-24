Kit Harington Is Dreamy AF In The New Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

Modern Love fans, get ready to fall in love all over again. When the Amazon anthology series premiered in 2019, viewers were captivated by its emotional stories about all kinds of love. Now, you can look forward to feeling all the feels once more, since Modern Love is returning for Season 2 on Amazon.

The show is based on The New York Times' popular column of the same name about "relationships, feelings, betrayals, and revelations." Each episode of Modern Love is based on a memorable column entry, using an all-star cast to recount real-life love stories. The Emmy-nominated first season featured stars like Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, and Fleabag's Hot Priest himself, Andrew Scott.

Modern Love Season 2 was first announced back in October 2019, just a week after it debuted on Amazon. Now, the series is finally coming back, so viewers can indulge in their hopeless romantic side with a slew of brand-new episodes.

"We're so excited to bring a second season of this series to life and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most," showrunner John Carney told Deadline. "With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I'm so appreciative to be a part of making that happen."

Here's what we know about Season 2 so far:

Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

On July 15, Amazon released the first official trailer for Modern Love’s new season. The trailer interwove several clips from the new season’s stories. Kit Harington and Lucy Boyton meeting cute on a train led off the trailer, but fans also got a look at Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo as a divorced couple who might be getting back together; Lulu Wilson and Grace Edwards turned up as two teenagers discovering their sexuality, while Gbenga Akinnagabe and Zoë Chao hit it off at a party.

Modern Love Season 2 Cast

Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Since this is an anthology series made up of standalone stories, Season 2 will introduce an entirely new cast. Among the new Modern Love stars are Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, Judas and the Black Messiah's Dominique Fishback, The Politician's Lucy Boynton, and True Blood's Anna Paquin, just to name a few.

Other cast members include: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

Modern Love Season 2 Plot

Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

The trailer promised the new season would consist of eight stories, just as Season 1 did, inspired by the New York Times column from which it takes its name. Though there is no official synopsis for any of the episode’s short stories, fans do have a list of episode titles to work from.

“The Night Girl Finds a Day Boy” “How Do You Remember Me?” “Am I Gay or Straight? Maybe This Fun Quiz Game Will Tell Me” “A Life Plan for Two, Followed by One” “In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses” “Train” “On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down” “TBA”

Looking at the titles, it seems likely Harington’s episode is the sixth one. As for the finale episode, fans will have to wait and see what sort of spoilery title Amazon is hiding.

Modern Love Season 2 Release Date

Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Modern Love Season 2 premieres with all episodes on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.