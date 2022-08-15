Millie Bobby Brown’s College Decision Is Low-Key A Stranger Things Reference

Millie Bobby Brown is following in Eleven’s footsteps... sort of. The Stranger Things star recently revealed she’s enrolled in college, and her school actually has a surprising connection to her hit Netflix series. It turns out Millie Bobby Brown’s college decision was to attend Purdue University, which would be located very close to Stranger Things’ fictional town of Hawkins. But the connection goes even deeper than just location.

Brown disclosed her college decision in Allure’s September cover story, in which she revealed she’s currently enrolled in Purdue University’s human services program. Her major focuses on “knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills,” per the concentration’s website.

Interestingly enough, Brown’s new school is in the same state that her character Eleven calls home. Purdue is located in West Fayetteville, Indiana, close to where Stranger Things is set. If Hawkins, Indiana, were a real town, it would only be a short drive from Brown’s actual school. It’s not likely Brown would ever be making that drive, though. The London-based actor takes her Purdue classes online, so she has no reason to physically be on campus. Still, the location is a pretty cool connection, especially since Purdue University has been featured on Stranger Things before.

Back in Season 3, Starcourt Mall was the place to be in Hawkins, and one of the many trendy mallrats was seen rocking a Purdue T-shirt pretty prominently. Purdue even sold a replica of that vintage shirt in its store after the episode aired in 2019.

Netflix

Although Brown is an online student and most of her Purdue University classmates will probably never see her, it’s still pretty wild that she has such an unexpected connection to her college thanks to Stranger Things. Who knows — maybe the upcoming final season of the sci-fi hit will include some more Purdue shoutouts as a nod to Brown’s IRL academic pursuits. Here’s hoping the university at least gets Brown her very own vintage Purdue tee so she can match that Starcourt Mall kid.