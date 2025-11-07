Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Laugh Off "Bullying" Rumor

David Harbour may not be getting the best press right now, but it appears that one damning report might have been off-base. On Nov. 1, the Daily Mail claimed to have learned that Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim against Harbour when filming the final season of Stranger Things. But at the big premiere just days later, not only were the co-stars extremely chummy on the red carpet, but the show’s execs indicated that some recent set stories were “wildly inaccurate.”

In the Daily Mail’s report, an anonymous source is quoted as saying: “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Because of this claim and the new revelations about Harbour’s divorce from Lily Allen, fans expected Harbour to fully skip the final season’s press tour. However, he showed up to the Nov. 6 premiere event, and surprisingly posed for photos with Brown, in which the co-stars hugged, laughed, and appeared to get along swimmingly.

Videos of the night caught Brown and Harbour arriving at the event together, and Brown even said it was “amazing” to hang out with Harbour during an Extra interview on the red carpet: “We’re so lucky to have each other.”

The two stars didn’t directly address the Daily Mail report, but Stranger Things showrunner Ross Duffer maintained that the cast is a family when he was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the “bullying” claims.

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them,” Duffer said. “So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Director and EP Shawn Levy gave a more direct response when asked about the report. “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to … there’s so much noise around it,” Levy said. “But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

While nobody has straightforwardly shot down the Daily Mail report yet, it certainly looks like there’s no ill will between Brown and her on-screen foster father.