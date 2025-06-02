Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Isn't Interested In Having Kids

Miley Cyrus is her “Mother’s Daughter,” but she doesn’t foresee herself becoming a mother. The 32-year-old pop star opened up about why she doesn’t want to have children. Frankly, it’s just not a calling she feels for herself.

Cyrus likened the decision to a countercultural choice in her professional career. “My stepdad asked me the other day: ‘Why are you the only one without a makeup line?’ I was like: ‘Cause that’s not my passion,’” Cyrus said on the May 31 episode of New York Times’ The Interview podcast. “He goes: ‘That’s the right answer.’ And it made so much sense. It’s like: ‘I don’t have a makeup line because I’m not a makeup artist.’ I feel that way about motherhood.”

“It’s just never been something that I’ve been overly passionate about,” Cyrus said, moving on to explain her decision to not have kids. “It’s a lot of responsibility and devotion and energy, and if you’re not passionate about that, I don’t know how you do sleepless nights and 18 years of what my mom dealt with.”

Cyrus has expressed similar sentiments in the past. In a 2024 W Magazine profile, the singer expressed that she looks at her godmother Dolly Parton — who’s never had children — as part of the inspiration for her stance. “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not,” Cyrus said. “I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Six years ago, in a 2019 Elle interview, Cyrus gave a more impassioned speech about why environmental disaster has influenced her away from having kids. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-sh*t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that,” Cyrus said.

In the same interview, Cyrus condemned the societal pressure placed on women to conceive children. “We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you — even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” Cyrus said. “If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b*tch who’s not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”