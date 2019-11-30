Here's Where Miley & Emily’s Friendship Stands 10 Years After Hannah Montana

There's something about Disney Channel nostalgia that makes it one of the most unifying things on the internet. It seems like fans of Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and other classics naturally band together, even years after each show's cancellation. However, the Disney Channel camaraderie isn't quite strong enough for others — specifically, the shows' stars. That isn’t the case for Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment, though. Thankfully, years after Hannah Montana stopped airing, Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment’s friendship is going strong. In fact, they’re just as nostalgic about the show as the rest of us.

Like most friends, Cyrus and Osment have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years. There were a few times they barely spoke to each other in the public eye, while, at other times, they gushed about their admiration for one another for all to see.

At the end of the day, the two stars have kept their friendship on the down-low. It's natural for fans of a hit Disney Channel show like Hannah Montana to wonder where its stars' relationships stand years later, so here's what's happened over the course of their friendship from the early episodes of the show to present day.

2005: The Beginning Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Cyrus and Osment met on the set of Hannah Montana in 2005. On the show, Cyrus and Osment played BFFs and, in a 2008 interview with Seventeen, Cyrus said they were equally as close IRL. "When you're with someone all the time, it's more than just she and I are friends, we're sisters now," she said. "When we first met we had an instant friendship and now we're more like sisters."

2009: Cyrus Alludes To A Rough Patch In Their Friendship Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images Four years after the start of the show, Cyrus shed a little more light on her friendship with Osment in her autobiography Miles To Go, admitting things weren't always peachy. "Emily and I tried to be friends, we really did, but it always ended in a fight," she wrote. "Our characters got along so well, why couldn't we act the same in real life?"

2013: Cyrus Says She "Misses" Osment Despite Cyrus’ comments, her friendship with Osment seemed to improve in time. Sometime between 2009 and 2013, the girls put their differences aside, and Osment made a point to reach out to her friend. She tweeted Cyrus saying, “need you back in my life, bro,” and Cyrus swiftly replied. @EmilyOsment miss u . Hit me on DM," Cyrus wrote in a May 25 tweet. Apparently, Cyrus and Osment didn't even have each other's numbers at this point in time.

2014: Osment Randomly Tweets Cyrus In April, Osment sent Cyrus a heart emoji on Twitter, signaling they’d officially put their late-2000s-era drama totally behind them.

2018: The Reunion When the cast of Hannah Montana gathered for a reunion in 2019, Cyrus was noticeably absent. However, Osment was sure to shout Cyrus out on Twitter, proving she was with them in spirit. “We grew up together in the strangest possible circumstance and still made it out alive all still fully in love with each other. now that’s something. missing our girl! love you miles!” Osment said when sharing a photo from the reunion. Clearly touched, Cyrus responded. “Miss you ! Wish I could've been with my "family" to celebrate .... love you so much,” she wrote.

2019: Cyrus Shares A Thowback Pic With Osment The two friends weren’t kicking it IRL in 2019, but Cyrus was still happy to look back on her fun times with Osment. In March, Cyrus took to Instagram with a throwback of herself, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Osment. Instagram/MileyCyrus

2020: The Ultimate 'Hannah Montana' Reunion In 2020, there’s nothing but blue skies ahead for Osment and Cyrus’ friendship. In March, the two ladies reconnected on Cyrus's Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded: Live with Miley, and fans were living for the reunion. Cyrus went as far to call it “the reunion of the decade.” In kicking off the show, Cyrus introduced Osment as her "badass best friend,” and the former co-stars served up some serious nostalgia while reminiscing about their on-set memories together. If fans had any doubts left on where the pair stood, the chat solidified the fact they are most definitely friends in 2020. Two months later, Hannah Montana fans were blessed with more precious content. Osment posted a throwback memory from the Hannah Montana set, and her caption was emotional from start to finish. “This is one of my favorite photos from HM,” her caption read. “Have no idea who took it or why the great room set is empty on a tape night, but I have a physical copy of it from a disposable camera and now it’s on the internet. I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for. However, I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it -and then some.” The photo, which showed her and Cyrus smiling while standing face to face, was picture proof of the friendly camaraderie they still have today.