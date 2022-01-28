It’s a family affair. Mila Kunis and Demi Moore just teamed up in a hilarious new commercial for AT&T’s “GIGillionair” campaign about their shared history together. The minute-long ad will air (in some markets) during the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13. The ad follows its stars unexpectedly meeting at their high school reunion. Seriously, Kunis and Moore are both IRL alums of Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. Of course, that’s not their only connection.

Kunis is married to Moore’s ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher began dating Kunis one year after he split from Moore in 2011. After his divorce with Moore was finalized in 2013, Kutcher and Kunis got married in July 2015 and are raising two children together. Given Moore and Kunis appear in an AT&T ad together, it’s a safe bet the women are on good terms. Still, the ad pokes fun at the connections.

Attending a high school alumni event, both women think they’re going to win the "Most Admired Alum” award and assuredly head to the stage. “Get out there!” one of Kunis’ friends tells the star after the emcee begins to announce the award.

“Shut up. This is so embarrassing. Guys, don’t make a scene,” Kunis responds while getting up, thinking she’s the obvious choice for the "Most Admired Alum” award. “Please, you love a scene,” another friend says.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the room, Moore tells everyone at her table, “There’s no way that’s me.” She then quips, “Was that good acting?” Moore also starts walking to the stage, thinking she’ll win the award. On her way up, she locks eyes with Kunis who asks her, “What are you doing here?”

Moore shrugs, and both women meet at the stage, expecting their name to be called. “It's Anna Gomez, our first gigillionaire!” the presenter calls out, leaving Kunis and Moore in shock.

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Moore says. Kunis replies, “We have a lot in common.” Although neither mentions Kutcher directly, this line is almost certainly a reference to their shared history with the actor.

What makes the commercial event funnier is that both stars actually did attend the same high school. Kunis graduated from Fairfax High in 2001, while Moore left the school during her junior year to pursue her acting career.

Despite their history with Kutcher, it seems Kunis and Moore have no bad blood between them.