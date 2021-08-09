This Spooky New Netflix Show Is Basically The Haunting Season 3

After narrowly escaping Hill House and Bly Manor, Haunting fans are about to confront a whole new world of terrors very soon. Although there isn’t any news of a third installment of Netflix’s Haunting series, creator Mike Flanagan’s new show Midnight Mass looks like it will more than satisfy horror fans’ desire for another creepy ghost story. Get ready for some scares, because the trailer for Midnight Mass is sure to majorly spook you out.

Once The Haunting of Bly Manor dropped at the end of 2020, the creator of the ghostly anthology series, Mike Flanagan, said he had no plans to make a third installment of the show. However, he did create a new show that — although it’s technically unrelated to The Haunting anthology — totally feels like another season of his hit series. In Midnight Mass, religious fervor takes an incredibly dark turn as a charismatic priest seems to be performing strange miracles in a small island community. While the show doesn’t look like it will hinge on a manor haunted by ghosts, which was the signature element of the Haunting series, fans of Flanagan’s previous Netflix hit will recognize a lot of familiar faces in Midnight Mass, as well as the same sense of supernatural creepiness.

Midnight Mass Release Date

Midnight Mass will arrive just in time for the fall, dropping on Netflix on Sept. 24.

Midnight Mass Cast

The new show’s cast is a mix of new faces for The Haunting fans and familiar actors whom Flanagan has previously worked with on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. At the helm is Hamish Linklater as the ominous Father Paul, a priest who is new to Crockett Island, and Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford as a disgraced man who returns to the island community.

The Haunting fans will recognize a lot of actors from Flanagan’s previous Netflix series in Midnight Mass. Flanagan’s wife Kate Siegel, who appeared in both seasons of The Haunting, will star in the new show, along with Haunting faves Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Samantha Sloyan, and Alex Essoe.

Midnight Mass Trailer

The first look at Midnight Mass teases the unsettling world of Crockett Island, which is made all the more unnerving by Father Paul. The clip doesn’t really dig into the story too much, instead focusing on Father Paul’s strange hold on the town after bizarre things start to happen. It also shows a lot of Gilford’s character, although fans still don’t know much about him.

