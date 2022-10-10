The Midnight Club's Season 1 Soundtrack Is Full Of '90s Jams

With The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, series creator Mike Flanagan established himself as one of Netflix’s go-to names for horror. His latest project, The Midnight Club, continues this tradition. Also in line with the Haunting series, The Midnight Club is not solely Flanagan’s brainchild, but rather pulled from the works of a great author — this time, it’s teen horror master Christopher Pike. And the songs on The Midnight Club’s Season 1 soundtrack take Pike’s 1990s-era book setting and turn it into a 21st-century love letter to throwback jams.

Warning: Spoilers for The Midnight Club Season 1 follow. Initially published in 1994, Pike’s The Midnight Club was set in a hospice center for teens facing terminal illnesses. Netflix’s The Midnight Club could have easily been updated to a present-day series; the lives of terminally-ill children may have a bit more technology to contend with, but the unfairness of their shortened lives and the grappling with mortality are the same. But Flanagan kept Pike’s world in its pre-broadband internet setting, giving the soundtrack a chance to revive a slew of tunes from a time before Spotify.

Here are all the songs that can be heard on The Midnight Club’s soundtrack, episode by episode.

The Midnight Club Episode 1 “The Final Chapter”

“Connected” by Stereo MCs

“Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots

“Insane in the Brain” by Cypress Hill

“It Don’t Stop” by The Math Club ft. Grand Puba

“Your Love Is Taking Me Over” by SK Project ft. Roberta Gilliam

“Shine” by Collective Soul

“Come Where My Love Lies Dreaming” by John McCormack

“You’re All I Need to Get by” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger

The Midnight Club Episode 2 “The Two Danas”

“Acid & Strobe” by Tosch

“Glycerine” by Bush

“No Rain” by Blind Melon

The Midnight Club Episode 3 “The Wicked Heart”

“Joey” by Concrete Blonde

“Starry Eyes” by Audio Jane

“Heartbreaker” by The Math Club & Fatlip

“Bound for the Floor” by Local H

“Take a Picture” by Filter

The Midnight Club Episode 4 “Gimme a Kiss”

“These Incantations” by Seven Simons

“Ordinary World” by Duran Duran

“Creepin” by Deja Old Skool

The Midnight Club Episode 5 “See You Later”

“Tonight in the Moonlight” by Morrie Morrison Orchestra

“Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa ft. En Vogue

“Mic Check” by Rory Hoy ft. DJ Angelo

“Step Up” by Fatbelly

“Baby I Know” by Audio Jane

“Hands of Time” by Groove Armada

“can’t stop me from dying” by Ada Lea

The Midnight Club Episode 6 “Witch”

“Loud Street” by Pot Valiant

“Got You (Where I Want You)” by The Flys

“Story to Tell” by Navarre

“What Flava” by Bad Influence

“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” by En Vogue

The Midnight Club Episode 7 “Anya”

“Glycerine” by Bush

“Good Riddance” by Green Day (performed by Cheri)

“Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks

The Midnight Club Episode 8 “Road To Nowhere”

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies

“Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)” by The Pixies

“Pretend We’re Dead” by L7

“Fell on Black Days” by Soundgarden

The Midnight Club Episode 9 “The Eternal Enemy”

“Drink Til We Sound Like” by Funkdoobiest

“Creep” by TLC

“Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” by P.M. Dawn

“Groove Is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite

“Gotta Be… Movin’ On Up” by P.M. Dawn

The Midnight Club Episode 10 “Midnight”

“Hold My Hand” by Hootie and the Blowfish

“Hazard” by Richard Marx

All episodes of The Midnight Club are streaming on Netflix.