Before she was on the show, Mia Challis was an Outer Banks fan. She found herself watching John B and the rest of the Pogues search for treasure during Season 1 in 2020. Four years later, Challis could have never predicted that she’d be joining the cast in Season 4 as one of those villainous Kooks.

“When I got cast, I was like, oh gosh, here we go. She's the villain,” the 26-year-old Australian actor tells Elite Daily. Challis’ character Ruthie makes a splash as the new girlfriend to Topper (played by Austin North), who hates the Pogues just as much as the rest of the rich kids in Kildare County — maybe even more.

However, Ruthie takes her hatred for the crew a little too far in Episode 4. Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you haven’t finished OBX Season 4. During the Pogues’ Swell Day, when the beach is perfect for surfing, she harasses John B and his friends by driving a car toward them and mistakenly runs over a new hatch of baby turtles that Kiara is trying to save. It’s an unforgivable moment that many fans were upset by.

Challis says she was not told about the turtle scene when she first auditioned for Ruthie. “When I read that in the script, I was as shocked as the viewers. I read it four times being like, ‘Wait, a baby turtle? No, surely not,’” she says. That was the moment she realized Ruthie “doesn't think about consequences.” Knowing that scene in particular offended fans, Challis made it known that she’s different from her character — by doing a silly interpretive dance on TikTok.

“My friend Maddy and I did it as a joke, and then the fans were like, ‘OK, I can breathe now. We're not mad anymore,’” she says. Challis also recently attended the Poguelandia event in California, where fans were surprised at how much she is the opposite of Ruthie.

There’s one thing Challis and Ruthie have in common, though: They both have a strong resolve. “When she puts her mind to something, she's going to do it with no consideration,” she says. “I like to think I have more consideration than Ruthie, but I'd say I'm pretty determined.”

Below, she shares what it was like to join Outer Banks as a villain, the moment of remorse in the turtle scene you may have missed, and how Ruthie could get a redemption arc in Season 5.

Elite Daily: Was it hard getting into the role of Ruthie?

Mia Challis: Yeah, there were some challenges. When you're playing someone so different from yourself, you can't really rely on rational thought because they're doing these outlandish extremes.

The biggest challenge was changing my mindset to thinking, “This is a girl who just wants to cause chaos.” It's every actor's dream to play wild roles, so it was a challenge but also very fun.

ED: What was it like filming the turtle scene in Episode 4?

MC: It's such an emotional scene for Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara. They gave her a plastic baby turtle to hold. When that was happening, we were looking down at the turtle and thinking it was so sad. But I had to switch that off and try to get into my Ruthie mindset.

And surprisingly, it was really fun. We were laughing the whole time. When I watched it, I felt awful, but on the actual day of filming, it was quite light and fun.

Ruthie is a work in progress, and I apologize for her.

ED: You said that Ruthie had no remorse, but there was a moment when she turned away from Kiara when she showed her the turtle. Do you think she regretted what she did?

MC: As an actor, you do all these things and hope the fans pick it up. The fans have felt like there wasn't any remorse, but I played it like she was trying to instigate a fight with the Pogues and almost tried to run them over, which isn't any better.

And then when she finds out the turtles have died, she thinks, “What have I done?” There is slight remorse. But Ruthie's defense mechanism is to pretend like she doesn't care.

ED: Do you have anything to say to the turtles?

MC: I love you. I'm sorry. Mia loves you. Ruthie is a work in progress, and I apologize for her.

ED: What has been the fans’ reaction to Ruthie?

MC: Most of the things I've seen have been, “How could you do that, Ruthie?” That’s exactly what we want the fans to feel, so I'm doing something right. But overall, I've been warmly welcomed by the fans. They've been like, “We hate Ruthie, but great acting.”

ED: Is it fun to play a villain?

MC: I really love playing characters different from me. I got into acting to play complex characters. It's challenging sometimes in the sense that you really can't rely on your own way of thinking, so you have to fully create this new character. I want to play more villains.

ED: Do you think Ruthie is an actual villain, or just misunderstood?

MC: To be misunderstood, I think she'd need a little more character development. From what is out there right now, she's definitely swinging more towards a villain. I hope she is redeemable and misunderstood. Let's see what next season brings.

ED: What are some good qualities about Ruthie that fans may not be seeing from the Pogues’ perspective?

MC: If she's your friend, then she's your friend. She's going to stick up for you. She’s also a strong and independent woman.

Feel how you want to feel. I totally get it, but I am me and not Ruthie.

ED: Do you have a message for the fans who might be mad at you still because of what Ruthie did?

MC: Feel how you want to feel. I totally get it, but I am me and not Ruthie. I actually say thank you for watching, and thank you for feeling so passionately, because as an actor seeing the response, I wasn't expecting it to be as much as it was. I take it with gratitude and feel very humble.

ED: Are there any other villains, fictional or real, that you'd like to play?

MC: Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. I am obsessed with her. Also, Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada. I also love to hate Bellatrix Lestrange. I'm such a big Harry Potter fan.

ED: Was there any villain you channeled when playing Ruthie?

MC: I channeled a little bit of Regina George’s energy.

ED: Next season, if Ruthie has a redemption arc, what would that look like for her?

MC: If it makes sense, it'd be nice to know where she came from and why she is the way she is. That could also help with the redemption arc, and seeing what’s happening at home. But if they want to make Ruthie even more ruthless, then I'm here for that too.

