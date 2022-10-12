Twitter Has Whiplash After That Wild BIP Plot Twist

Sometimes contestants leave Bachelor In Paradise and then return for another season later. And then there are some contestants who leave and return in the same season. Kira Mengistu left Paradise after the first rose ceremony, but she wasn’t gone for long. She came back in the Oct. 11 episode to try to win back one guy, and then wound up leaving with another. The memes about Kira surprise Paradise exit with Romeo Alexander perfectly convey Bachelor Nation’s reaction to this surprise twist.

During the first BIP Season 8 rose ceremony, Kira had been hoping to receive a rose from Jacob Rapini, but she didn’t and instead went home. But she returned to Paradise hoping for another chance with him. She spoke to Jacob privately and told him that she felt at home with him, but Jacob turned her down, saying he already had a really strong connection with Jill Chin. That’s when Kira turned to Romeo for comfort.

“I feel like a lot of times that I am too much, that I go after what I want too much, or that I’m too fun and flirty and forward, and a lot of people take that wrong way,” Kira told Romeo. She went on to address their past together. “You never did,” she said to Romeo. “You were also so nice to me and so accepting of me and I really appreciate that.”

Kira asked if Romeo regretted not giving her a rose and he said yes. “I think it would have been better for me if I had picked you,” he said. Kirathen asked Romeo if he would give them a second chance and leave Paradise with her that night. After a *very* long pause, Romeo agreed to leave with her.

Kira and Romeo agreed to leave together, but as they gave their exit interview, Romeo looked... well, less than sure about his choice, to say the least.

It remains unclear whether there will actually be a happily ever after for Kira and Romeo, but I guess for now we can call them a BIP success story.

Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.