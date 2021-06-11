In this as-told-to for Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series celebrating Latinx culture, In the Heights star Melissa Barrera talks to Senior Entertainment Editor Jonathan Borge about moving from Mexico to the United States as an adult and how that shaped her understanding of identity. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, and I lived there until I graduated high school. As soon as I was old enough to walk, I was out in the neighborhood, drawing with chalk on the streets and playing in random empty fields. I had an incredible childhood — I felt very lucky to live where I did. I was also very privileged, though, growing up in a middle-class family as a Mexican among Mexicans.

I was heavily influenced by American pop culture — I watched American TV and listened to American music — and I always wanted to live in the U.S. My first goal, one I set for myself when I was 15 years old, was to be on Broadway. I thought, I’m gonna go to NYU, graduate, book a Broadway show, and then do theater forever. I got involved in theater young and viewed my early career in Mexico as a first step. Then I started acting in Spanish-language TV shows and movies, and eventually landed roles in the States.

When I first saw In the Heights on Broadway during a high school trip to New York, I remember weeping uncontrollably during “Carnaval [del Barrio].” I was like, Wow, there’s a Mexican flag on that stage. That means that my dreams aren’t crazy. What I want to do with my life — be on Broadway — is achievable because I can clearly see myself in this show. I don’t think I’d ever had a reaction like that. I couldn’t stop crying. They were tears of pride and tears of hope. There is no other show like In the Heights with a 99% Latinx cast on a Broadway stage, rapping and salsaing and waving Latin American flags proudly. I just thought it was the most beautiful, bold thing I had ever seen on a stage, and watching it, I was so happy to be Mexican. I knew one day I wanted to play Vanessa — and so I started trying. At 18, I began auditioning for that role. I never, ever got a call back, but I just kept trying.

I was one of three or four foreign students in my studio at NYU, and everyone treated me like, ‘Oh, the Mexican!’

I’d always envisioned myself ending up in the United States, but a few years later, when I arrived at New York University for orientation, I remember feeling a total culture shock. I was hanging out with a few people from the musical theater studio, and there was a guy who was half-Black, half-Middle Eastern. He turned to me and said, “There’s a meeting for students of color; we should go.” I was like, “What?” I had never thought of myself as a person of color because in Mexico, I lived among people who looked like me. It was a huge awakening. I thought, In the United States, people see me and automatically think that I don’t belong. It was scary.

I was one of three or four foreign students in my studio at NYU, and everyone treated me like, “Oh, the Mexican!” I liked some of that attention because it felt easier to make friends, but at the same time, I felt tokenized and fetishized — like they only wanted to be friends with me because I look the way I look and I speak Spanish. It was a weird experience to have at 18.

In the Heights talks a lot about the kinds of microaggressions I experienced in college, but it’s such a universal story in other ways. What my character, Vanessa, wants most in life is to leave Washington Heights and the neighborhood because she feels like she’s stuck and like she’s not going to be able to do the great things she wants to do with her life. I felt that. So many of us, especially in the entertainment industry, go wherever we think the opportunities are to pursue our dreams. Like Vanessa, I also left my hometown in Monterrey to pursue my dreams in New York. [Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead.] I love that her story has an unexpected ending and that she realizes her major source of inspiration is actually at home, so she moves back and finds happiness there. That’s a beautiful message to give to people.

I’ve loved being able to represent my country in a movie like In the Heights. I loved getting to know people from all different walks of life: the dancers, the cast, the crew, all of whom are Latinx. I got to know the differences in our experiences — some of them grew up in New York, some in Miami, some came straight from Cuba or Puerto Rico — and how beautiful those differences are. I also learned about our similarities and how there’s so much we have in common — like our love for similar dishes from home and styles of music. I loved meeting so many people who were passionate about telling this story because it was also their story.

As a Mexican actor coming into this industry, I feel a responsibility to be able to tell all kinds of stories. Our community is so diverse that it’s really hard to burden a single project with the responsibility of representing everyone. We have to keep fighting for more stories to be told so that everyone can see themselves the way I did in In the Heights.

Melissa Barrera alcanza nuevas alturas

En este ensayo para Más que suficiente, una serie de artículos que celebran la cultura latinx en Elite Daily, la actriz Melissa Barrera le cuenta a Jonathan Borges, editor de entretenimiento, sobre el hecho de mudarse de México a los Estados Unidos cuando era adulta, y como eso formó el entendimiento de su identidad. Esta entrevista ha sido editada y condensada para mayo claridad del lector.

Nací y fui criada en Monterrey, México, y viví allí hasta que me gradué de la secundaria. Desde niña, caminaba por el barrio, dibujando con tiza en las calles y jugando en terrenos baldíos. Mi niñez fue increíble — me sentía muy afortunada de vivir allí. Sin embargo, tenía el gran privilegio de crecer en una familia de clase media, como mexicana entre mexicanos.

Fui muy influenciada por la cultura pop americana — veía tele americana y escuchaba la música americana — siempre quería vivir en los EEUU. Mi primera meta, la que me fije cuando tenía 15 años, fue hacer un papel en Broadway. Pensaba: Me inscribiré en la Universidad de Nueva York, me graduaré, desempeñaré un papel en Broadway, y actuaré en el teatro para siempre. Me involucré con el teatro desde niña, y consideraba mi carrera en México como el primer paso del resto de mi vida. Luego, comencé actuar en programas de televisión y películas hispanoparlantes, y eventualmente conseguí roles en los Estados Unidos.

La primera vez que vi a In The Heights en Broadway, durante una excursión en la secundaria a Nueva York, lloraba desconsoladamente durante la canción “Carnaval [del barrio].” Pensé, “Guau, hay una bandera mexicana en el escenario. Esto significa que mis sueños no son locos. Lo que quiero hacer con mi vida — actuar en Broadway — es alcanzable, porque me veo en esta obra. No creo que haya tenido una reacción así ni una vez en mi vida. No podía parar de llorar. Fueron lágrimas de orgullo, lágrimas de esperanza. No hay otra obra como In The Heights con un reparto 99% latinx en un escenario de Broadway, rapeando y bailando salsa y ondeando banderas latinoamericanas orgullosamente. Pensaba que era la cosa más bella, más audaz que había visto en un escenario. Mirándola, sentí tanta felicidad por ser mexicana. Supe que un día, quería jugar el rol de Vanessa, y comencé intentando. Cuando tenía 18 años, empecé a hacer audiciones para el papel. Nunca, nunca recibí una segunda prueba, pero seguía intentando.

Fui una de tres o cuatro estudiantes del extranjero en mi estudio en NYU, y todo el mundo me trataba como ‘la mexicana.’

Siempre pensaba que acabaría en los EEUU, pero cuando llegué a NYU para mi primera semana de clases, sentí un choque cultural total. Pasaba tiempo con unos tipos del estudio de teatro musical, y un chico descendiente de raza negra y del medio oriente se me acercó. Dijo, “Hay una reunion para estudiantes de color, debemos ir.” Yo pensé, “¿Qué?” Nunca me imagine que pudiera ser una persona de color, porque en México, vivía con gente que se parecía a mi. Me desperté en ese momento. Pensé, “En los EEUU, los que me miran, automáticamente piensan que no pertenezco a este medio.” Me dio miedo...

Fui una de tres o cuatro estudiantes del extranjero en mi estudio en NYU, y todo el mundo me trataba como “la mexicana.” Me gustó parte de esa atención porque me resultaba más fácil hacer amigos, pero a la misma vez, me sentía “caracterizada” — como si sólo quisieran ser mis amigos porque parecía diferente, como parezco y hablaba español. Tener esa experiencia a los 18 años fue raro.

In The Heights se habla de esos tipos de microagresiones, como las que sufrí durante la universidad, pero de otra manera, es una historia universal. Lo que mi personaje, Vanessa quiere, es marcharse del barrio Washington Heights porque se siente que está atascada y no va a poder hacer las grandes cosas que quiere hacer. Eso sentí yo. Tantos de nosotros, especialmente en la industria del entretenimiento, van a dónde pensamos que habrá oportunidades para realizar nuestros sueños. Como Vanessa, dejé a mi ciudad Monterrey para seguir mis sueños en Nueva York. [Nota de la editora: Spoilers a continuación.] Amo que su historia tiene un fin inesperado, y que se da cuenta de que su inspiración es realmente su casa; entonces, vuelve y encuentra la felicidad allí. Es un mensaje bonito para la gente.

He amado poder representar a mi país en una película como In The Heights. También me encantó conocer a toda la gente que participaba: los bailarines, el reparto, los tramoyistas, los cuales todos son latinos. Podía entender lo distinto entre nuestras experiencias — algunos crecieron en Nueva York, otros en Miami, o vinieron de Cuba o de Puerto Rico — y pude apreciar lo bello en estas distinciones. También aprendí de nuestras semejanzas y lo mucho que tenemos en común — como el amor para comidas caseras o estilos de música. Me encantó conocer a tanta gente apasionada por contar esta historia porque también era su historia.

Como una actriz mexicana entrando en esta industria, siento una responsabilidad de poder contar todos tipos de historias. Nuestra comunidad es tan diversa que no se puede cargar un solo proyecto con la responsabilidad de representar a todo el mundo. Tenemos que luchar para que más historias se cuenten, para que todo el mundo se pueda ver a sí mismos, como yo lo hice con In The Heights.