On Thursday, Nov. 18, Meghan Markle made her first daytime talk show appearance since becoming a royal. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about her days as an up-and-coming actor, as well as her current life in California living with her husband, Prince Harry, plus their two-year-old son, Archie, and five-month-old daughter, Lili. She discussed what it was like celebrating Halloween this year with her family and what her children dressed up as. You’ll melt when you hear their costumes because they couldn’t be any cuter.

DeGeneres said that Meghan and Prince Harry could have dressed up with their kids and gone out on Halloween without anyone recognizing them, but the couple surprisingly decided to stay home. "We were home, and we saw you guys, which was great," Meghan told DeGeneres, who is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s neighbor in Montecito, California. "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres said. "Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Meghan revealed Lili was “a little skunk” like “Flower from Bambi.”

Watch a snippet of Meghan’s interview with DeGeneres below.

While the Duchess didn’t show any Halloween photos of her kids, we’re grateful she gave us an insight look into how they spent the holiday. Fans don’t know much about Archie or Lili since Meghan and Harry have chosen to keep details about their children private, so hearing cute stories like these are rare.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan also discussed what her life was like before becoming a member of the royal family. She said she had visited the Warner Bros. lot (where The Ellen DeGeneres Show is taped) several times early in her acting career to audition for various projects.

Back then, she drove old Ford Explorer Sport that had a “life of its own.” At one point, she remembered the key on the driver’s side stopped working, so she couldn’t get into her car through the door. "So after auditions, I'd park at the back of the parking lot and I'd open the trunk and climb in and pull it shut behind me and climb in over all my seats to get out,” she said. “That's how I would come to and fro."

It’s amazing to see how much Meghan’s life has changed since then!