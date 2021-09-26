Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been some of the loudest advocates for vaccine equity. During the Global Citizen Live broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 25, the couple once again used their platform to discuss the importance of making COVID-19 vaccines available to all. They were joined by countless other celebrities, artists, and world leaders in order to raise awareness about issues going on in the world today. If you haven’t seen Meghan and Harry’s speech at 2021 Global Citizen Live, you should check it out ASAP because it was so moving.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Global Citizen Live in person, taking to the stage in New York City’s Central Park. Their appearance came months after the couple participated in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World in May. Around that time, the two also led a global fundraising effort to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which works to improve access to vaccines to those in low-income countries. The fundraiser ended up raising $3.5 million.

Now, the couple has done it again. Their appearance at Global Citizen Live included an impassioned speech on global vaccine equity. Harry kicked off the speech by giving a shoutout to the 60,000 in the crowds in attendance at New York City’s Central Park. He opened by asking, “Are we prepared to do what's necessary to end this pandemic?" Markle joined in to show her appreciation for the event, remarking, "It is so good to be back here with all of you."

Markle continued on, sharing, “There is so much we can do today that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why were all here.” Harry explained that the pair had recently sat down with global health leaders to discuss how to “get closer to vaccine equity” and end the pandemic by making vaccines more readily available in all countries around the world, adding that the situation was “above all, a humans rights crisis.”

Harry got plenty of cheers from the crowd as he went on to reiterate the issue of global vaccine equity, saying, "My wife and I believe that where you are born should not dictate your ability to survive. Especially when treatments exist to keep you safe.”

Markle added that every person has “a fundamental right to get this vaccine,” which she remarked wasn’t happening. She explained that the majority of the vaccine supply has until now, only been distributed to “10 wealthy nations” and not anyone else. “It's just not okay,” she said.

‌With Meghan and Harry taking such a stand on vaccine equity at Global Citizen Live, it’s clear that major changes need to be made to finally end the pandemic.