This Tiny Detail In Meghan Markle's Global Citizen Outfit Shouted Out Princess Diana

Meghan Markle looked amazing while on stage with Prince Harry at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25. It marked the couple’s first joint appearance since the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in June. To mark the special occasion, Markle wore a white Valentino shift dress, which she paired with a gold watch that once belonged to Princess Diana. Fans have seen her with the accessory several times through the years, but what many didn’t realize was Meghan Markle's Global Citizen Festival outfit shouted out Princess Diana in another touching way.

Offstage, the Duchess of Sussex was seen holding Dior's Lady D-Lite bag, which was designed in 1994 and was originally called the Chouchou. According to the Editorialist, after the French First Lady Bernadette Chirac gifted the accessory to Diana in 1995, the purse became so synonymous with the princess that Dior renamed it after her. Diana flaunted the bag while making several major appearances in 1996, including the Met Gala, where she paired it with a gorgeous navy dress. The fact that Markle chose to wear the bag for her own New York appearance was just another way of her honoring her late mother-in-law.

See Markle and Princess Diana with the same Dior bag below.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As for the watch that Markle wore at the festival, it’s a family heirloom that once belonged to Princess Diana as well. After she died in 1997, it was passed down to Prince William, who owned it for over a decade before he gave it to Prince Harry in exchange for their mother’s sapphire and diamond ring, which William ended up proposing to Kate Middleton with.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Markle’s tribute to Princess Diana was subtle but so meaningful.