Meghan Markle Won A Legal Battle Against The Tabloids, So Everyone's Celebrating

After nearly three years of courtroom back-and-forth, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has won her legal battle against The Mail on Sunday. The legal suit began in February 2019 after the tabloid published portions of a personal letter Markle sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018. Earlier in 2021 on Jan. 19 and 20, the court announced that the tabloid publication infringed on Markle’s copyright. On Feb. 11, Judge Mark Warby of the High Court in London ruled that the publication needed to issue an apology on their website, and the order was upheld on Dec. 2. The publication’s printed apology hit stands Dec. 26, and these tweets about Meghan Markle’s Mail on Sunday lawsuit victory highlight what a huge effect the apology had on the internet.

The apology can be seen on The Mail’s Dec. 26 print edition, which reads “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online,” and called readers to view the whole story on page three of the paper. In addition, the court ordered the apology to be linked online on Mail Online’s homepage for a period of one week that hyperlinked to the full article detailing the case.

The other stipulation of Markle’s victory ensured that the publishers of The Mail on Sunday paid 90% of Markle’s legal costs for the 18-month long case. Markle was awarded $625,000 from the Associated Newspapers.

So, it’s really no wonder why Twitter is celebrating Markle’s victory.

One user pointed out that Markle won not once, but twice — citing the February ruling where the court agreed with Markle’s case on her privacy infringement saying the duchess had “a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private.”

On Dec. 2, Markle released a statement that shared her thoughts on the ruling saying, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

The win is a royal victory for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who has just welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to their family this summer. And the public statements by the newspaper really is the apology Markle deserves after all the tabloids have put her through.