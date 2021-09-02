Meghan Markle has had so much drama with her dad splashed across headlines that it’s often overshadowed the wonderful relationship she shares with her mother. Doria Ragland gave birth to Meghan on Aug. 4, 1981, and, at the time, was blissfully unaware her daughter would grow up to be one of the most notable public figures in the world. Despite Meghan’s stardom as an actress and a royal, their special mother-daughter relationship has withstood the test of time, fame, and public scrutiny. These photos of Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland mirror the strength of their relationship.

Meghan has always been candid about her humble beginnings growing up in Los Angeles. Her mother worked as a clinical therapist and yoga instructor, so her childhood was very normal and far removed from the glamorous industry she entered into as an actress. As she wrote in her now-defunct blog The Tig in 2016 that her kind disposition can be attributed to her upbringing.

"Buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it and performing quiet acts of grace — be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright. This is what I grew up seeing," Meghan wrote.

Meghan’s life has changed drastically since then, but the loving relationship she shares with her mom remains a constant in her life. These photos of the mother-daughter duo are so sweet.

A Candid Moment While it's unclear what Meghan and her mom were laughing about in this old-school photo, the image is a perfect representation of the fun-loving relationship they share.

A Red Carpet Moment Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Meghan and Doria were an insperable and supportive pair even before she became a royal. Doria would even the red carpet with Meghan every once in a while! The mother-daughter duo made a joint appearance at the 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in March 2015.

Giving Back WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan and her mom are the ultimate charitable duo. They hosted an event together in September 2018 to benefit women affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire that occurred in North Kensington in June 2017.

Off To The (Invictus) Games! Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan has carried the lesson's her mother taught her as a child into her career. She and Prince Harry are patrons of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick Servicemen and women. Here, Meghan and her mom are seen attending the closing ceremony in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017.

Smiles All Around STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images Meghan's mom is always there to support her on the important days. On the eve of her May 2018 wedding, Doria was seen arriving at a local hotel with her daughter. Meghan looked ready to greet her mom with a sweet embrace.

Making Their Rounds STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images At this rate, Meghan's mom has gotten used to reporters and royal fans watching her every move. She and Meghan happily waved to photographers that day.

Wedding Day Bliss OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images On one of the most important days of her life, Meghan had one of the most important people at her side. Doria accompanied her daughter as she made her way to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel.

Archie’s Arrival When baby Archie turned 1 year old on May 6, 2020, the royal family celebrated with a throwback photo taken just after his birth. Meghan's mom was pictured in the image, as was the Queen, and it was so sweet to see both sides of the family get together. "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!" the caption read.