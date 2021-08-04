Meghan Markle always wears her love for her family on her sleeve, but in her birthday video released on Aug. 4, she wore it around her neck. The Duchess wore two glittering necklaces in the video, one featuring the zodiac sign of her son, Archie, and the other featuring the zodiac sign of her daughter, Lilibet. Of course, royal fans noticed them right away. Meghan Markle's zodiac necklaces for Archie and Lilibet were the ultimate sign of love.

Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday the same day she released the video, which announced a new initiative called 40x40. To celebrate her special day, Meghan wanted to give back to the community by providing a new mentorship program. A press release stated the 40x40 initiative was launched “as a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.”

Melissa McCarthy co-starred in the video with Meghan and the two had plenty of jokes up their sleeve. But the sweetest part of all was the subtle nod Meghan gave her two children. The Taurus constellation necklace around her neck was a tribute to Archie (who was born on May 6) and the Gemini constellation was for Lilli (born on June 4).

You can see the necklaces Meghan wore in the video below.

Archewell

Meghan posted the full video on Archewell.com, and it will have you roaring with laughter. She and McCarthy ran through a slew of hilarious ideas to celebrate her birthday, before Meghan finally presented her plans to launch 40x40.

“Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce,” Meghan explained. “And I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes some act of service, we can create a ripple effect.”

The video had a lot of great info about Meghan’s new philanthropic initiative, but the sweet nod to her two children was the most endearing of all.