18 Lyrics From Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" For Your Night Out IG Captions
Your followers are *not* ready.
Bad news: The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a thing. Good news: With more and more of the population getting vaccinated, outside is opening again — just in time for #hotgirlsummer. This year, however, Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging hotties to exchange their usual hot girl itinerary for thot girl activities, and her latest banger, “Thot Sh*t,” is the perfect soundtrack for basically all of your summer moments. When you want to document these memories, these “Thot Sh*t” lyrics for Instagram captions are *so* worthy of saving to your notes app.
It feels like just yesterday rap queen Megan Thee Stallion had everyone glued to their screens while watching the provocative yet hilarious music video for “Thot Sh*t,” which, along with the track itself, dropped on June 11. The music video was one big IDGAF aimed at Meg’s conservative haters, and thanks to the rapper’s fire bars and talented backup dancers — and plenty of booty, per usual — the visual was wildly hypnotizing.
But even without an accompanying video, the lyricism of “Thot Sh*t” has proven Meg to be a national treasure yet again. So, whether you’re sharing a lighthearted pic of you and your summer ting or posting that flirty snap of you and your bestie looking bomb AF by the hot tub, this bop’s bars are for sure caption-worthy.
- “B*tch so hot, gotta stay in bikinis.”
- “Hot girl, but I'm still the coldest.”
- “I walk around the house butt-naked / And I stop at every mirror just to stare at my own posterior.”
- “He got a girl, but he keep beggin' to see me.”
- “Everything I eat go straight to my pockets.”
- “I remember h*es used to clap for me happily. Now, I'm bossed up and them same h*es mad at me.”
- “Hands on my knees, shakin' ass, on my thot sh*t.”
- “Drinkin' out the motherf*ckin' bottle on my thot sh*t.”
- “Lookin' in the mirror like, ‘Damn, I don't brag enough.’”
- “None of these h*es sayin' sh*t to my face / And none of these h*es finna see me at the bank.”
- “LVs, Double C's, Birkins, I'm workin' / My chain ain't hittin' if a b*tch ain't hurtin.’”
- “Big bank take lil' bank, b*tch, add it up.”
- “Actin' like you winnin', if you think about it, actually / Are they supportin' you or really just attackin' me?”
- “2021, finna graduate college / Goth girl shit, I'm a real hot topic”
- “Pussy like crack, wanna hit it like dope”
- “How many b*tches lyin' if they say they bars is better? / They really puppets, so I really gotta go and Geppetto.”
- “Acting like they ridin', whole time tryna pass me / Watchin' me go through and still tryna drag me.”
- “Missionary or doggystyle, I'ma top shit.”