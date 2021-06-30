18 Lyrics From Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" For Your Night Out IG Captions

Bad news: The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a thing. Good news: With more and more of the population getting vaccinated, outside is opening again — just in time for #hotgirlsummer. This year, however, Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging hotties to exchange their usual hot girl itinerary for thot girl activities, and her latest banger, “Thot Sh*t,” is the perfect soundtrack for basically all of your summer moments. When you want to document these memories, these “Thot Sh*t” lyrics for Instagram captions are *so* worthy of saving to your notes app.

It feels like just yesterday rap queen Megan Thee Stallion had everyone glued to their screens while watching the provocative yet hilarious music video for “Thot Sh*t,” which, along with the track itself, dropped on June 11. The music video was one big IDGAF aimed at Meg’s conservative haters, and thanks to the rapper’s fire bars and talented backup dancers — and plenty of booty, per usual — the visual was wildly hypnotizing.

But even without an accompanying video, the lyricism of “Thot Sh*t” has proven Meg to be a national treasure yet again. So, whether you’re sharing a lighthearted pic of you and your summer ting or posting that flirty snap of you and your bestie looking bomb AF by the hot tub, this bop’s bars are for sure caption-worthy.