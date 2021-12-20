Megan Thee Stallion Signed A Major, Hot Girl-Approved Deal With Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only did she graduate college on Dec. 11, and recently released her fierce single “Thot Sh*t,” but she’s making her way onto the small screen. Yep, Meg has inked a deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming giant, and her resume is getting more impressive by the second.

Megan’s contract states she will create and executive produce content for Netflix, and she’s unbelievably excited about her new endeavor. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch,” she said in a statement.

Meg’s move into TV and film doesn’t exactly come as a total surprise. She’s been very open in the past about her love of anime. Plus, in 2019, she told Variety she had been working on a screenplay in her free time that would “blow your mind.” She ended up starring in the series, titled Hottieween, and fans loved every spooky moment.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, praised the rapper as they announced the new partnership. “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey,” she said.

No word yet on any specific projects to be released under Megan’s new deal, but fans are excited to see what’s to come. Through rapping, acting, and producing, Megan has proven herself to be a true triple threat, and that’s hot girl sh*t if I’ve ever seen it.