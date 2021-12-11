Megan Thee Stallion Fans Are Going All Out To Celebrate Her Graduation Day

A month before her college graduation, Megan Thee Stallion sent everyone in a frenzy when she shared her graduation photos on Instagram. The pics were real hot girl sh*t, if you catch my drift, and totally hyped everyone up for her big day. Along with the dynamite photos, she announced she’d be graduating on Dec. 11, and well my friends, the day finally arrived. Megan Thee Graduate is officially a Texas Southern University alumna. Not many celebrities can say the whole internet cheered them on while they walked across the stage to get their diploma, but Megan Thee Stallion can. Fans on Twitter followed the rapper’s big day as she closed a chapter in her life. And not only that, but there’s an accompanying custom hashtag to all the tweets about Megan Thee Stallion’s college graduation.

Before walking the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11 to accept her diploma, Megan Thee Stallion shared new college pics that showed off her college sash and university colors. “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me,” she wrote in the caption.

The fierce new pics have Megan dressed and dipped in Nike’s latest Yardrunner collection featuring designs, styles, and colors inspired by historically Black college universities.

With two knockout photoshoots commemorating Megan Thee Stallion’s graduation, Twitter really had no choice but to stan.

The day kicked off with Megan Thee Stallion herself using her own hashtag.

Fans who tuned into the live stream of the graduation also found out that Megan Thee Stallion not only earned her degree but will be awarded the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award. The district encompasses most of central Houston.

Her graduation celebration may have been kept short, as she has her first concert as a college graduate to perform on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Washington D.C. for Hot 99.5 Jingle Ball. Nevertheless, Megan Thee Stallion definitely had tons of people to celebrate her success, and it was clearly a special day for her.