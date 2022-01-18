Megan Thee Stallion is proof that your dreams can come true...if you tweet them. On May 27, 2014, she tweeted, “I need a team [because] I promise this rap shit gone take off for me.” Over seven years later, Megan’s rap career has proven so successful that her pre-household status tweet is literally reaching unexpected heights. On Jan. 18, Twitter unveiled a new billboard campaign featuring photos of celebrities like Megan and their tweets about career goals that came to fruition.

Other celebrities participating in the campaign include singers Niall Horan and Demi Lovato, plus actors Simu Liu and Issa Rae. There are also athletes Leonard Fournette, Michaela Onyenwere, Diamond DeShields, and Bubba Wallace. Rounding out the highlighted success stories are Oscar-winning director and writer Matthew A. Cherry and gamer Steve Saylor.

One of the most notable tweets included in the campaign is Horan’s. On Jan. 16, 2010, Horan tweeted that he “applied for [The] X Factor. Hope it all [works] out.” Working out is quite an understatement considering the show would place him in the ubiquitous and beloved band One Direction.

Also in 2010, Lovato tweeted on Feb. 7, that they one day hoped to sing the National Anthem at a Super Bowl. A decade later, Lovato fulfilled this dream in 2020 by singing at Super Bowl LIV.

According to a Twitter press email, the social media company will donate to the celebs’ chosen charities, including Destination Crenshaw, Boys and Girls Club, UNICEF Canada, and The 3-D Foundation.

The billboards are erected in cities across the country and in Canada. According to Twitter’s press materials and tweets, Megan’s billboard is located in New York City on the corner of 7th Ave and 46th Street in Times Square. She also has one in her native Houston, Texas. Both Rae’s and Horan’s billboards can be spotted in Los Angeles, while at least one of Lovato’s billboard is in Chicago.

Sounds like the classic saying, “If you dream it, you can do it,” needs updating. If you dream it, tweet it, and do it, you can maybe get yourself on a billboard campaign one day.