Megan Thee Stallion Is Headed On A Hot Girl VR Tour

Get ready to take your Hot Girl Sh*t to the next level because Megan Thee Stallion is headed on a virtual reality concert tour. In partnership with the VR concert organization AmazeVR, Megan announced on Feb. 28 her forthcoming tour will be called, Enter Thee Hottieverse. Naturally, this is exciting for all the hotties who have yet seen the rapper perform live.

According to Complex, fans will be able to catch the VR show at select U.S. theaters. There, audiences will receive “Hottie Mounted Displays,” aka VR headsets, for enjoying and singing along to Megan’s 30-minute set.

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Megan said in a statement, per Complex. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

The Enter Thee Hottieverse will kick off in April in Los Angeles and end in July in New York with stops San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and other cities. The full tour schedule can be found here.

Co-CEO of AmazeVR Ernest Lee also shared his excitement for Megan’s 2022 VR tour. “We are thrilled to work with Megan to launch AmazeVR’s very first VR Concert Tour,” Lee said in a statement, according to Billboard. “She’s an artist who has incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we’re developing. If anyone could push the notion of how captivating a VR concert can be, it’s Megan.”

The announcement comes after the Houston rapper publicly stated she will also be launching a nonprofit organization in honor of her late parents Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas. The organization will focus on helping women and children as well as senior citizens in Megan’s hometown of Houston.

Megan announced The Pete and Thomas Foundation on her Feb. 15 birthday, according to Complex. “Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said in a statement.

“My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services,” she continued, per Complex.

Seems like Megan has a lot of projects in the works, including going on tour with Dua Lipa later this month. It’s exciting to see a musician give back to her fans and community in so many different ways.