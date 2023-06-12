Megan Fox isn’t interested in criticism of her parenting style. On June 11, after a troll referred to Fox’s decision to allow her children to wear “girls clothes” as “child abuse,” the mother of three took to Instagram to call him out — and she did not hold back. Fox defended her approach to parenting on Instagram, and called the criticism “malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

When a conservative commentator criticized Fox on Twitter, he posted a photo of her family with the caption, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Later, Fox responded to his comments in an Instagram post of her own, “i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser but let me teach you something…irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox continued, “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe... i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here.” She added, “you f*cked with the wrong witch.”

The actor has previously opened up about her son Noah’s gender identity. In an April 2022 interview with Glamour UK, Fox said, “Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is.” She explained, “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”