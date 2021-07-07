Well, fans didn’t see this one coming. Megan Fox (who is happily dating Machine Gun Kelly) shocked fans with a comment on her ex’s Instagram page on July 6. Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for more than 10 years, but, despite their long history, it looks like she’s happy to see him move on with someone new. Megan Fox commented on Brian Austin Green's photo with Sharna Burgess and there was nothing salty about it.

Green shared a romantic photo with his professional ballroom dancer girlfriend to Instagram, which coincided with a heart-melting caption. "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," Green captioned the pic. Not only did fans appreciate the sweet snapshot, but Fox did too. She slid into the comments section with a sweet message of her own. "Grateful for Sharna,” her comment read.

The kicker? The comment now appears to be deleted, so Fox probably didn’t expect so much fuss to be made about the remark. Regardless, it’s so sweet to see Fox and Green maintaining such a healthy relationship. They still have to co-parent their three kids, Journey River, 4; Bodhi Ransom, 7; and Noah Shannon, 8.

You can see Green’s post below.

The photo showed Green and his beau enjoying a day at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. That same day, his girlfriend shared a memory from the Disney outing as well. The Dancing With The Stars cast member captioned her post with a sweet message that said, “Even at Disney World you’re all I see. I could never get enough of you.”

Green and Fox have come a long way from their breakup. The show of support from Fox came as the ultimate surprise seeing as the two only recently split in May 2020. But as Green said in an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, communication has been key in fostering a healthy friendship.

“I think it’s going as well as it can,” he said. “There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.” Judging by Fox’s IG comment, their amicable relationship is still going strong.