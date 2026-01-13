Maya Hawke Calls Out A Plot Hole In Stranger Things Season 5

There’s been a lot of fan backlash to the final season of Stranger Things, with mixed reactions to the show’s ambiguous endings and inconsistent storylines. It turns out, even the stars of the series noticed problems when filming the saga’s farewell episodes. In the newly released documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, Maya Hawke is shown speaking up about an issue in the script concerning her character Robin’s relationship with Vickie.

The moment in question comes at the end of Episode 6 in Stranger Things Season 5, when Robin, Vickie, Lucas, and Max are being hunted by Demodogs in the basement of a hospital. The documentary reveals that initially, Robin and Vickie were acting more intimately during this near-death scenario. However, Hawke mentioned to director Shawn Levy that she didn’t believe her character would behave this way, since she is still hiding her relationship with Vickie from the other people in the scene.

"I have a question. It hasn't been talked about very much in any of the scenes that we've all been in together — no one knows that we're dating, including Caleb [McLaughlin],” Hawke said. The actor suggested a change that would correct this potential plot hole: “I would like to play this scene in a whisper,” Hawke said. “I would like to do this,” she added, demonstrating Robin bringing her face very close to Vickie’s so Lucas wouldn’t overhear their conversation.

Netflix

Hawke’s suggestion wound up being the version of the scene that aired. But the actor couldn’t fully save Vickie from a disappointing fate.

Many fans were upset that Vickie was not explicitly mentioned in the finale’s epilogue — her unexplained absence even fueled a large conspiracy theory that the show wasn’t really finished. When Robin reunites with her friends Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan in Hawkins a year and a half after Eleven’s sacrifice, she makes mention of an unnamed girlfriend, but it isn’t clarified if that is Vickie or someone else she met in college.

Well, at least they’ll always have the hospital laundry room.