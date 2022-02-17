Here's Everything You Need To Remember About The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

You're welcome!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns after two years away with a new release format and a new lease on life. But with the show having been off the air since 2019, fans probably need a refresher. Here’s the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 recap you need, character by character.
Season 3 was a roller coaster. Midge got hired as Shy Baldwin’s opening act and toured Vegas and Miami. Lenny Bruce took a shine to her, and she to him. And then, just as she thought she had it made with a European tour, she got fired.