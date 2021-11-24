I've Never Seen Twitter Celebrate A Bachelorette Elimination So Hard

The numbers are dwindling on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette as she gets closer and closer to handing out her final rose. That means she’s getting more serious about the men remaining, and she doesn’t have time for the ones who have been... let’s just say *questionable* throughout this season so far. Martin Gelbspan was one of those guys, and Michelle eliminated him in the Nov. 23 episode. Naturally, fans on Twitter had a lot of feelings about Martin’s exit — and they did not hold back.

Martin and Michelle had some bumps along their journey together. First, during Martin’s one-on-one date, he took the opportunity to defend Jamie Skaar, who Michelle had just eliminated the week before after Michelle found out he was saying less than savory stuff about her. And, I mean, the last thing you want is for your current boyfriend to defend your ex-boyfriend. But Michelle was still gracious with Martin and gave him a rose that week, after he explained to her how he’s not always great at expressing his feelings. Then, in Week 5, Martin got into a little hot water with Michelle while trying to explain why “females are often high maintenance.” (Ugh.) He put his foot in his mouth a few times during that conversation, but, once again, he managed to get a rose and make it through to another week.

Fans were not jazzed about this.

Everything with Martin came to a head during the Nov. 23 episode. During the group date, Martin told some of the guys, “There’s a lot of things that make me question what she really stands for.” He said that he felt like Michelle’s poem from a few weeks ago proved that she had some trauma she hasn’t worked through. Fellow contestant Olu Onajide heard Martin and became worried that he was saying one thing to the men and another thing to Michelle, so he raised his concerns with Michelle and she decided to sort it all out with Martin directly.

Even before Olu talked to Michelle, she said she was feeling some “uneasiness” about Martin, so this issue gave her the opportunity to sort through her feelings by talking to him directly. Michelle explained what Olu said, and Martin denied it — even though there is literal video evidence of him saying it, since this is a TV show, after all. Martin tried to skirt around the issue, but Michelle reiterated that she felt like he didn’t respect her. Finally, Michelle said, “You haven't listened to why I'm hurting and I have to listen to the fact that I don't trust you, so I have to walk you out.”

Martin did not take his elimination well, to say the least. He said that he “felt sad” for Michelle and that “a woman like that does not deserve my time.” Fans on Twitter — and the many guys fighting for Michelle — vehemently disagree with Martin, though.

At least fans can celebrate the fact that Michelle doesn’t have to deal with the Martin drama anymore... but there’s always a chance he shows up again for Bachelor in Paradise.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.