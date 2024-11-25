In case you haven’t noticed, Outer Banks fans have been in the trenches ever since the controversial Season 4 finale aired on Nov. 7. Well, the diehard superfans have been tracking some possible drama among the cast for long before that, but ever since Rudy Pankow’s exit from the series, all of the tea seems to finally be spilling. One of the boldest moves yet occurred on Nov. 24, when OBX fans noticed Madelyn Cline had unfollowed Pankow on Instagram.

As of publication, Cline does not follow Pankow’s Instagram account, which she previously had. Fans even pointed out that she had interacted with Pankow’s posts a week prior to this unfollowing getting attention, leaving a heart emoji beneath his farewell message to Outer Banks. Reportedly, Cline also posted the meme of a little girl smirking in front of a burning house to her Instagram stories at the time of the unfollowing, but that’s only hearsay from fans who claim to have seen the post before it was deleted.

If you aren’t clued into the OBX drama rumors, you might be wondering why this unfollowing is getting so much attention. The lore of cast in-fighting goes back years (this extremely detailed thread can fully fill in anyone who’s curious).

The cast and crew of the show have never officially confirmed any tension, but the rumors mainly center around Pankow and his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, not getting along with the rest of the main cast. In particular, fans believe there may have been some history between Pankow and his on-screen love interest Madison Bailey that Siemek didn’t like being reminded of once she began dating Pankow.

As OBX fans continued to fervently ship Pankow and Bailey’s characters throughout the run of the show, they also began to notice Pankow seeming more distant from the rest of the cast. By the point of his exit from the show at the end of Season 4, fan believed he was no longer close with his castmates, and Cline unfollowing him seems to confirm there’s no longer a strong friendship between the two co-stars.